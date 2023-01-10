The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report investigating a fatal plane crash in Kellyton last month.
The crash initially occurred on Dec. 29 when the plane, a Mooney M20B, crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. According to the NTSB report, it was substantially damaged in the accident, with the pilot fatally injured.
Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox said the pilot, Joshua Allen Davis, 38, died from injuries sustained during the crash.
The report states that the airplane was operated by Davis as a corporate flight, and that the airplane owner reported that he worked for him flying various airplanes that the owner managed.
“The accident flight was the pilot’s second flight in the owner’s personal airplane. The first flight was the day before the accident, and the owner stated that he provided ‘at least an hour’ of ground instruction to the pilot before the flight,” the report reads.
Review of Federal Aviation Administration preliminary air traffic control and Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast-Data revealed that the airplane departed runway 36 at the Perry-Houston County Airport, in Perry, Georgia, at 8:25 a.m. EST on an instrument flight rules (IFR) flight plan to Bessemer Airport, in Bessemer, Alabama.
According to the report, at 9:18 a.m., Davis transmitted “mayday” several times and advised the controller that the airplane was experiencing a “rough running engine.” Davis requested to divert to the nearest airport and the controller provided course guidance to the Thomas C. Russell Field Airport in Alexander City.
Shortly after Davis initiated the left turn to the airport, he reported that the engine was once again producing power; however, he wanted to continue the diversion. The controller provided Davis course guidance until radio and radar contact were lost at 9:25 a.m. about 5.8 nautical miles north-northeast of the airport.
“A witness near the accident site reported that he heard tree branches breaking and looked up to see the airplane ‘clipping the trees.’ He indicated that the airplane appeared to be level and upright and stated that there was no engine noise,” the report reads.
The report said that video obtained from the property owner showed the airplane impacting trees before rolling inverted and descending nose first to the ground. The wreckage was located 5.5 nautical miles north of Thomas C Russell Field Airport and about 1.41 nautical miles west of the last radar data.
According to the report, examination at the accident site revealed that the airplane came to rest in a pasture, inverted and folded over the engine and propeller. All portions of the airplane were intact, except for the outermost portion of the left wing, which was located at the base of some large trees about 68 feet from the main wreckage.
The fractured outermost portion of the left wing exhibited leading edge damage consistent with tree impact while in a left turn.
The engine was removed from its engine mounts and hoisted to facilitate examination. The fuel screen was free from debris and unobstructed. Suction and compression were noted at the respective ports on the engine driven fuel pump when rotated using an electric drill. No fuel was found in the fuel lines during the examination.
According to the NTSB report, the airplane was retained for further examination.