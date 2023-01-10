Plane crash
Buy Now

The small plane, a Mooney M20B, crashed on Price Farm in Alexander City last month. 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has released a preliminary report investigating a fatal plane crash in Kellyton last month. 

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you