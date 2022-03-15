Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford is expected to be offered the top job at Pike Road Schools, according to an Opelika radio host who made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.
"Breaking: 'On the Mark' has learned @AlexanderCityS1 Superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford will be named Superintendent of @PikeRoadSchools!" sports commentator D. Mark Mitchell tweeted. The tweet was liked by Alabama secretary of state John Merrill's official account.
Pike Road Schools communications director Ryan Kendall declined to comment on the tweet, but said the school system would be putting out a statement later.
"Our board has set a meeting for tonight and the business of the meeting tonight will include appointing a new superintendent," Kendall said.
When asked about the tweet and the Pike Road Board of Education meeting, Lankford also declined to comment.
"There's nothing official in regards to that," he told The Outlook. "I don't know where that came from on Twitter."
Pike Road Schools, a fast-growing, suburban school district south of Montgomery, started searching for a new superintendent in January in preparation for the departure of Dr. Charles Ledbetter, the current superintendent. Ledbetter will stay at Pike Road until June, according to the school system, before moving to Pelham City Schools.
The Pike Road City Board of Education scheduled the special called meeting for Tuesday, March 15 at 6 p.m.