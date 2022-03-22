A pick-up truck collided with a house in Dadeville Tuesday, lodging itself in the dining room.
The Dadeville police and volunteer fire departments were called to the scene on State Highway 49, just south of downtown, at about 6 p.m., creating a slight traffic slowdown for commuters heading out of Dadeville.
Ambulances were called to the scene with at least one person refusing medical treatment, according to an eyewitness. It is not yet known how many were involved and/or injured.
