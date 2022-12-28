For chronic pain or injuries, Alexander City has a new physical therapy clinic to turn to.
Phoenix Physical Therapy had their ribbon cutting on Dec. 8 at 163 Alabama Street. Riley Goree, clinic director, explained they treat everything head to toe, from Temporomandibular joint dysfunction (TMJ) to plantar fasciitis. They also treat total joint replacements post operation including shoulders and knees. They also treat back pain.
“I'm comfortable with anything that walks through the door — whether it be elderly that need balance or a teenager that needs to get back to playing soccer,” she said.
Before stepping into this role, Goree worked in a variety of settings within the industry. She has worked with sport injuries, nursing homes and home health. Most recently she was working at Russell Medical as a fitness specialist and physical therapist assistant (PTA).
Goree explained the idea of running a Phoenix Physical Therapy was presented to her when she was still in PTA school, but with three young boys, the timing wasn’t right. However they then moved back to her husband’s hometown, Alexander City.
After living in the area for the past six years, it was time to get a business up and running.
“I genuinely do care, and I want them (patients) to get better. It's not just a number. You are not just walking in to do your exercise and leave. I want improvement,” Goree said. “I want you to feel that and feel comfortable here.”
Right now, Phoenix Physical is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, Goree said as more patients come in, they would like to expand their hours and accommodate those who may need appointment times for after, or before, work or school.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
To become a patient, Goree said they would just need a referral from a doctor so they can outline a treatment plan. Phoenix Physical accepts most insurances. However, if an individual wants to do self-pay, the evaluation would be $115 and every appointment after would be $90.
“That first visit you tell us everything that we need to know about you and we'll kind of get a feel,” Goree said. “And that's how I want the clinic ran — really knowing my patients. I want to know how they're feeling — even outside of here.”
Not only does Goree have a passion for physical therapy, but also overall fitness. She started with an exercise science degree from Auburn University and over time she transitioned into physical therapy.
However, she doesn’t plan to leave fitness behind. In the coming months, she also is opening a gym off of Main Street. The gym will tentatively open in January or February of 2023.
“I would love to transition people from therapy into a fitness setting, you know, just to continue with their well-being,” she explained.
Starting out they will offer three classes: Bodypump, RPM and Bodybalance. Bodypump is focused on strengthening muscle endurance through using light weights and high reps. Meanwhile, RPM is focused on providing cardio as a cycling class, and Bodybalance is a fusion of yoga, pilates and tai chi.