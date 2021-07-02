PHOTOS: Alex City summer-campers paint flags, program robots and more

At Stephens Elementary School this summer, up to 70 kindergarten through first-grade kids are painting American flags, building structures out of marshmallows and uncooked spaghetti and programming robots to catapult ping pong balls from an iPad.
The program is called "STEAM" camp, or STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) plus art, and is also going on for upper-grade elementary students at Radney Elementary.
STEAM camp is free of charge under a federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant, awarded to Alexander City Schools for its After the Bell after-school program and summer camps such as this. After the Bell director Lysa Gordon said they had to adopt a first-come-first serve policy for summer camp registration because it was so popular.