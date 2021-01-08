Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) announced Friday COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to people 75 years of age and older beginning Jan. 18. But one Alexander City nursing home saw most of its residents get the vaccine Friday.
Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator Cecily Lee said the facility’s pharmacy provider Senior Care has already administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“They were here just before 5 a.m (Friday) setting up their clinic,” Brown said. “We had about 70% of residents participate and about 50% of the staff and contract staff get vaccinated (Friday).”
Brown said Senior Care would return at the end of the month to administer the second dose.
Prime Management operates Chapman’s, Goodwater and Dadeville Healthcare. Vice president of operations Brantley Newton said residents at Prime’s homes will have the vaccinations available soon.
“We haven’t gotten them yet,” Newton said. “They are on schedule for later this month.”
Newton said the vaccines would be administered through the federal program with CVS.
Adams Health & Rehab administrator Debbie Stalnaker residents and staff at the Alexander City facility are eagerly awaiting the vaccinations.
“We start Tuesday,” Stalnaker said. “We are excited; we cannot wait. Our residents are ready; we are ready.”
Stalnaker said Adams’ vaccinations would be administered by Walgreens through the federal programs.
Residents and staff at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home received vaccinations before the New Year’s holiday.
The vaccine has been available for healthcare workers and first responders at Russell Medical, Lake Martin Community Hospital and MainStreet Urgent Care since last month.
The addition of the those older than 75 years old is not a full expansion into the next phase of the vaccine rollout.
“I appreciate the swift work of ADPH to establish a system to efficiently provide our limited resources of vaccine to as many Alabamians as possible,” Ivey said in a statement. “We have previously worked to provide vaccines to our health care workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, and now are diligently working to expand access to our seniors, law enforcement officers and various members of our first responders. It is critical for everyone to remain patient; demand is high, and supply is low. ADPH and their partners are working around-the-clock to assist as many people as they can.”
Alabama continues to vaccinate more than 326,000 health care workers and nursing home residents who are most at-risk of contracting COVID-19. As the vaccine uptake for this category is satisfied, ADPH is now encouraging sites to vaccinate persons in the 75-plus age group and those in the law enforcement and firefighter vocations in order to prevent any loss of vaccine due to cold chain storage requirements.
“We recognize that demand for vaccine exceeds supply,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in a statement. “While there is still an insufficient amount of the vaccine supply, we want to maximize our resources to help protect Alabamians at high risk. County health departments are working with their local points of distribution to assess what their vaccination reach has been. Decisions about the next groups to vaccinate are made at the community level with community engagement. If the very high-risk population has been covered adequately, providers can then begin vaccinating people in the other priority groups.”
Nearly 350,000 people in the state of Alabama would qualify for a vaccine at 75 years old and older.