A local family is celebrating the graduation of Christopher “Pete” Doss from basic training and technical school at Lakeland Air Force in Houston, Texas.
Doss is currently ranked E3, Airman First Class and is stationed in Spangdahlem, Germany.
Doss, a 2015 Benjamin Russell graduate, is excited about starting his new career in the Air Force and is undecided on going to school to become a veterinarian or pursuing a future in the Air Force Academy.
Doss is the son of Shiketha Tuck and the late James “JD” Doss; and the grandson of Tommie Sue Tuck and the late Jerry Tuck, and JC Doss and the late Carolyn Doss.