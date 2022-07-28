One Alexander City bank is proving that pets are truly man's best friend.
River Bank and Trust is currently collecting pet food donations in an urgent effort to assist local animal shelters. The community bank announced a formal partnership with the Lake Martin Animal Shelter on Tuesday, July 26.
Between now and August 5, the bank will serve as a donation center for various pet supplies, accepting both food and monetary donations over the two-week period.
Shelter manager Kim Hall described the assistance as vital considering the shelter is experiencing a surge in animal intakes.
“The shelter is full, and this year seems to be a little harder than the past couple of years. There's just so many strays that people are bringing in and that greatly need adoptions,” Hall said.
According to Hall, the shelter is caring for nearly 100 animals, with cats and dogs comprise that majority. Hall noted the summer months are a particularly difficult time for the shelter, with intakes at the highest during these months
River Bank heard the call as the shelter is one of the bank’s clients. As such, Jesscia Locke ,the bank’s assistant vice president, added that her staff went beyond the realm of traditional customer service, deciding to aid the shelter.
“We just all as a group ran with it. We're very passionate about our pets. We all have them, and they're just near and dear to our hearts. So, we just want to help out as much as we can,” Locke said.
Locke added that there are plans to hopefully make the food drive an annual partnership with the shetler.
The public is encouraged to donate throughout the next two weeks, and as a further incentive, anyone that donates will be entered into a giveaway to win a cat or dog gift basket.
Winners will be drawn August 5 as part of pet day, during which attendees can bring their pets to the bank for a free photograph. An additional raffle will be held with participants eligible for a $100 gift.
