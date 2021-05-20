The Pentecostals of Dadeville have 12 days to meet their $135,000 fundraising goal after their old building burned to the ground in October.
"We had no insurance," Rev. Andrew Salinas said. "It was a total loss."
For the past seven months, the church has been making do. Earlier this month, however, an opportunity suddenly availed itself — but first the Pentecostals must get the funds together.
"After much prayer, a building was offered to us for sale," Salinas said.
Ever since Salinas saw the church on Horseshoe Bend Road in Dadeville, "it's just been on my mind for the past two weeks," he said. However, the building, owned by Tallapoosa Baptist Association, appraises for nearly $600,000 — well over the Pentecostals of Dadeville's budget.
"The building's perfect — except, we don't have any money," Salinas said.
Salinas regained hope 10 p.m. Thursday evening, however, when the property owner called back to offer it for the price of $135,000. The only caveat is the Pentecostals must get the money together by June.
"They would rather see a ministry bringing people to Jesus than anything else," Salinas said on the church's GoFundMe page, which he set up Monday.
As of Wednesday, the Pentecostals of Dadeville have raised $35,500 in cash donations, plus a house in Tallassee donated by a congregant whose tenants recently moved out. The church is selling the house, valued for up to $35,000, and will pool the proceeds with the rest of the cash raised.
"We had a lead on the house this morning," Salinas said Wednesday. "Hopefully (the real estate agent) can sell it in two weeks."
The timing may be tight, but the Pentecostals of Dadeville are hopeful. Since October, they've held services at the American Legion Wednesday and Sunday mornings. The rest of their activities, including a food pantry, boy scouting programs, youth services, bible prophecy classes and a homeschool program serving 42 children have had to be either scaled down or postponed indefinitely. Last month, they hosted a "Hot Dogs & Jesus" gospel-singing event at Dadeville's Pennington Park, where they gave away 250 free hot dogs.
With the new 7.1 acre, 7,400-square-foot property, all these activities and outreach programs will have the space to resume, Salinas said.
"We can, with your help, make this dream a reality in the next two weeks," he said. "This will only take 134 people to join us at $1,000. All of this will happen because of each of you!"
Those interested in donating can do so online or by calling Salinas at (256) 373-5164.