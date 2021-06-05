Rev. Andrew Salinas knew it would be a stretch to raise $135,000 in 14 days but figured he'd borrow the rest. Instead, the Pentecostals of Dadeville raised the money for their new church in eight.
"I was absolutely surprised," Salinas said.
Last month, after seven months of making do after their church burned down in a fire, an opportunity availed itself — a church owned by Tallapoosa Baptist Association appraised at $600,000 was offered to Salinas for only $135,000. The only caveat was the Pentecostals of Dadeville had until June to get that money together.
Salinas immediately put a GoFundMe page together and started fundraising Monday, May 17. By Wednesday that week they already had $35,000, a pile of cash donations and a house in Tallassee donated by one of their congregants.
By Tuesday, May 25, the church had raised all $135,000. All donations, including $29,000 in cash commanded by the sale of the Tallassee house, have since been logged onto the GoFundMe page.
"It was just an incredibly humbling experience," Salinas said.
As small business owners (Salinas runs Sonny's hot dog stand while his wife Tammy runs Days Gone By thrift store in Alexander City), the two have a lot of local acquaintances, many of whom had heard about the fundraiser and donated. Even now that the $135,000 has been raised, Salinas is still being presented with checks for the maintenance and other move-in costs.
"I had a gentleman stop me on the street this morning and write me a check for $5,000," Salinas said Friday.
Salinas was also surprised by the number of five-figure donations from church members, including one retiree who donated $20,000 while admitting he hadn't even told his wife yet.
"I never followed back with him on that," Salinas said.
Over one-third of the funds raised, however, came from an out-of-towner who had remembered Salinas' preaching at a Montgomery youth camp a decade ago.
"That was a gentleman out of Texas," Salinas said. "He had been in the hospital for 30 days (with) COVID. He got out and read our story."
After first pledging $10,000, "He called back and said, 'I could do better than that,'" Salinas said.
The anonymous Texan ended up donating $51,900. Salinas said he has no memory of the man.
Once the paperwork is done and the air conditioners are repaired, the Pentecostals of Dadeville will have their own space for the first time since the October fire.
For the past eight months the group has had to pare down to two services a week at the American Legion. The rest of their activities, including a food pantry, boy scouting programs, youth services, bible prophecy classes and a homeschool program serving 42 children were either scaled down or postponed indefinitely.
With the new 7.1 acre, 7,400-square-foot property, all these activities and outreach programs will have the space to resume, Salinas said. The Pentecostals of Dadeville will be holding a dedication service Friday, July 9 at 7 p.m. The new address is 800 Horseshoe Bend Road.
Salinas is particularly fixated on the "8" in 800, which coincides with the remarkably fast eight days it took to fundraise.
"The number eight represents a new beginning or a reestablishment of something, and it's a new beginning for us," Salinas said. "We are just ecstatic."