With the growing success of the Alexander City Farmers Market, Pennington Park owners Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner recognized the need for that same community service in Dadeville.
Pennington Park Farmers Marketplace will kick off from 1 to 5 p.m. July 12 and be held every other Sunday through Aug. 23. The producers-only market will provide quality homegrown produce and homemade goods from local vendors.
“We collaborated with Main Street (Alexander City) (director) Stacey Jeffcoat and continue to do so,” Kurt Pfitzner said. “Their market is on every Saturday through the summer so we agreed if we had a market, we would not compete with theirs.”
Pfitzner began his search for vendors with a list provided by Jeffcoat and continues to reach out to potential participants.
“But this is our first one and we want to make sure those vendors who do participate find the market profitable,” Pfitzner said. “So we are not trying to get as many as possible necessarily but limit it in scope to make sure those that do attend find it worthwhile.”
Pfitzner initially raised the proposition at the Dadeville City Council meeting, which was met with some hesitation but Sunday was the only viable option.
“We had a couple councilmembers express concern about having it on a Sunday but it was our only option given our agreement with Alex City,” Pfitzner said. “We’re certainly not discounting the fact of having it during the week but we would lose a lot of the audience.”
With the market held Sunday afternoon, it’s the perfect opportunity for families to check out the offerings after church.
“We’ll even have live gospel music played at the pavilion, so it will be a continuation of gospel along with the farmers market,” Pfitzner said.
Aside from farmers, artisans will be allowed selling homemade goods as long as they comply with the Alabama Cottage Food Laws and health department considerations.
“Artisans that want to come down, farmers, individuals who make products at home are all certainly welcome,” Pfitzner said. “We’ve got about a dozen we’re talking to right now but not all have committed. Based on conversations with the state of Alabama, they said to have 12 booths set up at a farmers market is pretty exceptional.”
The Alex City Farmers Market typically hosts anywhere from 12 to 18 vendors on a given Saturday, so for a new event, there seems to be a lot of positive reaction.
“All the feedback we’ve received has been enthusiastic,” Pfitzner said.
All marketers and attendees will be advised to social distance based on COVID-19 compliant standards and masks are encouraged. There is no associated fee for vendors to set up but they must provide there own tables and tents.
“However, we have a heavily treed lot to provide significant shade for the vendors,” Pfitzner said. “And vendors are allowed to keep vehicles on the park if they need to. We have more than enough space to accommodate.”
The Pennington Park Farmers Marketplace will be held July 12, July 26, Aug. 9 and Aug. 23 at 121 N. Spring St. in Dadeville.
For more information or to participate in the marketplace, contact Pfitzner at kppfitzner@gmail.com for an application or call him at 334-233-9852 or Leigh at 334-233-9851.