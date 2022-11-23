christmas in pennington
Buy Now

Christmas in Pennington starts off each year with a lighting ceremony after Dadeville’s Tree Lighting.

 Siri Hedreen / The Outlook

Whether it’s a letter for Santa or a walk through Christmas lights, Pennington Park is starting their annual Christmas in Pennington. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you