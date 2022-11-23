Whether it’s a letter for Santa or a walk through Christmas lights, Pennington Park is starting their annual Christmas in Pennington.
On November 27, Pennington Park will hold their lighting ceremony after the Dadeville Square Tree Lighting. Then, the lights in the park will be on from roughly 5 to 10 p.m. each evening until January 6.
For the night of the 27th, Pennington Park will have Dadeville Performing Arts Center’s community choir sing Christmas carols. As the choir is singing, all of the lights will be turned on at the same time.
The owners of Pennington Park, Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner, said the last year they did that, you could hear audience members gasp with amazement. There also will be hot chocolate, mini cupcakes and cookies. Plus, Santa will be there on his sleigh with Mrs. Claus.
Throughout the month of November, local businesses, organizations and community members are encouraged to create a Christmas tree or display as part of Christmas in Pennington.
The park then supplies those with installations, a sponsorship sign and free electricity. As part of the display, Leigh said the park is lined with four paths so that everyone can have a front row seat to see the installations.
Kurt also explained they try to have two trees between each display as well as scatter them in a way that creates variety in design.
“One of the churches has built a church and they tell me it's got windows and Jesus on the inside with a light on. So, when you walk past it, you'll see Jesus in the manger inside,” Leigh said. “One of them is a gingerbread house from Alexander City, actually Dustin Meadows Electricity, and he's gonna have a Santa Claus on top and all kinds of lights coming down.”
In addition to the displays, they have trees decorated in personalized ways. Ferst Readers has trees decorated with book covers, Ellaby Boutique has a Christmas tree dress and Paradise Bed and Breakfast decorated with floral plates.
Kurt said they are expecting 75 to 85 different displays and trees, based on their grouping process.
The other component of Christmas in Pennington is Santa’s letters. In the park, there is a mailbox where individuals can send letters to Santa and get a reply.
Last year, Santa received roughly 150 letters. Kurt said he knows some of the schools plan to get more involved with sending letters. So, he said this year is expecting close to 500 to 600 letters.
In the past, Kurt said Santa’s helpers have shipped letters overnight to places like Illinois and Florida. So that all the letters arrive before Christmas, Santa’s helpers also hand deliver the letters the week of Dec. 19.
“It really strengthens their belief in Santa and goodness, and that there's actually some ethereal being out there that cares,” he said.
The Pfitzners also stressed the importance of each letter Santa sends is personalized so that each person who sends a letter knows they too are special. They said that’s really what Christmas in Pennington is all about.
“Every kid who comes in and says ‘do you build it [Christmas in Pennington] just for me?’ The answer is ‘yes, just for you,’” Kurt said.
The first and third week of December, Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be invited back as part of this year’s Christmas in Pennington.