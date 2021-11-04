Pennington Park is about to get even more alliterative.
Next week, the park's picnic shelter will be dedicated Ponder Pavilion after joiner, amateur historian and lifelong Dadeville resident Bill Ponder.
"Bill has been an extraordinary contributor and a huge philanthropist in the City of Dadeville," said Kurt Pfitzner, who owns the park with his wife Leigh. "After considering a wide number of individuals it became intuitively obvious to even the most casual observer that Bill Ponder was the right selection."
In 2019, Ponder — who responds to Bill, Will and William — won a lifetime achievement award from the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce for his civic spirit, which includes the founding of the Dadeville Beautification Board, a recycling center and a human society and the registration of just about every historical marker in town. With too many club and board positions to count, in The Outlook Ponder's all-encompassing attribution is "Bill Ponder, local historian."
Ponder thanked the Pfitzners for the recognition.
"It's quite an honor and I appreciate deeply that someone would think enough of me to name it after me," he said.
Ponder also praised their dedication to Pennington Park which he described as "their grandchild."
"In just a few short years it has become the center for entertainment," he said.
The dedication of Ponder Pavilion will take place Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m.