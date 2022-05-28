From now until May 31, Pennington Park will be adorned with several thousand American flags to honor local veterans as part of Memorial Day festivities.
Park owners Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner joined dozens of Dadeville residents Tuesday to plant flags across the park as a tribute to veterans that died in the line of duty.
Kurt, a 32-year U.S. Air Force veteran, first began organizing the memorial three years ago as a way to recognize his fellow brothers and sisters-in-arms.
“I felt I needed to memorialize the park for Memorial Day. Little did we know, however, that it was going to garner an extraordinary amount of attention with people coming for hours, just looking at the flags. We know we have something special,” Kurt said.
Kurt added that he has always had a calling for military service, ever since his father served.
“Service has always been in our blood. I have always had a sense of commitment to the country and I wanted to serve,” he said.
Kurt eventually found the opportunity when he enlisted as a U.S. Air Force police officer and then as a full-time commissioned Air Force servicemember.
During the Persian Gulf War, Kurt transitioned to Washington D.C. where he acted as a congressional liaison officer for the White House. He later spent time in Europe teaching at squadron officer schools in both Belgium and Germany.
Upon returning to the United States, Kurt was stationed at Maxwell Air Force Base where he first discovered the Lake Martin area.
“As a new young captain, I met my darling wife and she showed me around Lake Martin and we never turned back,” he said.
The two eventually moved to the area so Kurt could attend military college.
In 2004, Kurt resumed an active military role and traveled to Iraq to work as the Director of Human Resources for the United States Army. In that role, Kurt vetted military contractors personnel entering the country.
Kurt completed his work from the United States’ Embassy, but vividly recalls the sound of rockets bombarding the city daily.
“It was quite an extraordinary experience, but it’s something I wouldn't trade anything for,” Kurt said. “I had many friends who were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan so this park means a lot more to me than just over 2,000 flags. It's a commitment that we have to our veterans and our men and women who have gone on before us and as a way of saying thank you for their service.”
In his later career, Kurt served as the Deputy National Commander for the U.S. Air Force ROTC before eventually retiring.
Now as a long-time Dadeville resident, Kurt hopes that the memorial will promote reflection and remembrance over the holiday weekend.
“We wanted to remember individuals who were close to Dadeville and recognize those who spent their time protecting their country and who are no longer with us, but who are with us in spirit,” he said.
In addition to flags, memorial markers have been placed throughout the park to recognize deceased veterans by name, rank and service branch. As of Tuesday, Kurt estimated that he had received over 100 names from families across Dadeville and Tallapoosa County.
Overall, Kurt expressed his gratitude for the numerous Dadeville residents that assisted with assembling the tribute.
“I hope people can see that the events that we have in Pennington Park are designed to benefit the community and most importantly, through our Memorial Day efforts, and the people in Dadeville who have joined us to help put this together, that has just been extraordinary to me,” he said.
The flag display will be open 24-hours-a-day to the public until May 31.