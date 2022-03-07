Pediatrician, mother, school board vice president and Lake Martin Area United Way past president Dr. Chanté Ruffin can now add "Woman of the Year" to her list of qualifiers.
Past winner Barbara Yates presented the annual Alexander City Chamber of Commerce award at the chamber's Lead Forward Women's Conference Friday, where Ruffin was joined by her family.
Ruffin, a Birmingham native, was not raised in Tallapoosa County, but chose Tallapoosa County. She joined Russell Medical Center in 2010, where she now runs her own practice, Heritage Pediatrics.
It's an expertise she's been able to lend to the Alexander City Board of Education. Ruffin was appointed to the school board just two months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and currently serves as vice president. Despite being the only board member not to have graduated from Benjamin Russell High School, "we claim her," board president Kevin Speaks said at a recent board meeting. She has four children in the school system.
Alexander City Schools extended its congratulations in a Facebook post Friday.
"She works tirelessly on behalf of the children in our area, whether by day at her pediatric practice, Heritage Pediatrics, or during her volunteer time at one of the many organizations she is actively involved [in]," the school system stated. "Congratulations, Dr. Ruffin! We are grateful for your service to our school system and our community."
The same year she joined the school board, Ruffin served as board president of Lake Martin Area United Way in 2020. During her time as president, then executive committee member, the charity raised $573,214.63 for its 2021 campaign, the highest campaign total in a decade.
"We're very proud of her and it was definitely a deserved award," Lake Martin Area United Way director Courtney Layfield said. "She does so much for the community and her impact is felt across the board."
In November, Ruffin spoke to The Outlook about the importance of promoting literacy as a pediatrician, which is why the waiting room of her practice has books, not a TV, and a Dr. Seuss quote painted on the walls of the examination room.
What separates the patients who do well in school, she said, is "They read. They're reading something each day, and it actually started before they entered kindergarten. And they have parents or older siblings or even other relatives that encourage reading."
The chamber opened nominations for its Woman of the Year award in January, requiring that candidates live or work in Tallapoosa County. A winner is selected from those nominees by a committee "comprised of individuals outside of our community," according to the chamber.