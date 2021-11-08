Pediatric Associates of Alexander City is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine for patients ages 5 and up after receiving its first shipment of the smaller doses Monday.
As of last week, the COVID-19 vaccine is now recommended for elementary school-aged children by the CDC, following the Food and Drug Administration's recent approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11.
Pediatric Associates special projects coordinator Justin Moseley said the practice, with clinics in Alex City and Kellyton, has already vaccinated about 300 local children aged 12 to 17, who have been eligible for the Pfizer vaccine since May.
"We definitely gave a lot of it — I guess compared to other clinics — on [ages] 12 and up so we're hoping for a good turnout with the 5- to 11-year-olds," he said. "We'll schedule clinics according to demand."
Moseley said the practice had yet to schedule any vaccine clinics as of Monday but planned to do so during the week. While children do not have to be patients of Pediatric Associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Moseley recommends they check with their own provider.
"We strongly encourage everyone to use their medical home, so if they have a medical provider who's offering it, we encourage them to go there," he said.
As of last week, 42.6 percent of Tallapoosa County residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, compared to 45.1 percent statewide, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data. While minors are not broken down by age group, fewer than 10 percent of Tallapoosa County children age 0-17 have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.