A truck driver died of his injuries after being struck on U.S. Highway 280.
Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening while trying to cross U.S. Highway 280 near Owen and Clanton streets.
“A truck driver got out of the truck while in the turning lane,” Floyd said. “He was trying to cross the road when he was struck.”
Floyd said the pedestrian was flown from the scene to UAB Hospital not long after the Tuesday evening accident.
“He later died as a result of his injuries,” Floyd said.
Floyd said the truck driver’s name could not be released until notifications of the death are made.
The Dadeville Police Department also responded to another serious accident Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 280 near Hatcher Street.
“A motorcycle was struck by a car,” Floyd said. “The driver of the motorcycle left by ambulance to go to Lake Martin Community Hospital. The driver was then flown to another hospital.”
Floyd said both accidents remain under investigation.