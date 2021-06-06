A Sylacauga man was pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.
A crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 10:23 p.m. Saturday, June 5, has claimed the life of a Sylacauga man. Marcaus Odem, 43, was walking in the roadway when a vehicle which is unknown, struck Odem causing fatal injuries. The crash occurred in Coosa County on U.S. Highway 280 near the Mile 52 marker, approximately four miles northwest of Goodwater.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.