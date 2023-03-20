pearl serenity garden

The Pearl Serenity Garden is predicted to be completed by the second week of April at Russell Medical's Cancer Center. The garden is meant to provide an outdoor space for cancer patients and loved ones.

 Submitted / The Outlook

Starting next month, the Pearl Serenity Garden will be ready for patients, family members and staff members at the Russell Medical Cancer Center. 

