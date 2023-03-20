Starting next month, the Pearl Serenity Garden will be ready for patients, family members and staff members at the Russell Medical Cancer Center.
When compared to other areas of the hospital, Russell Medical Foundation executive director Tammy Jackson said the cancer center does not have many options for outdoor seating.
“This was a need,” she said. “There was nowhere outside for the families of the patients to sit. There's just two small benches out front where people sit while they're waiting on their driver to come and pick them up, but there was nowhere for (patients) to get out and get fresh air and our staff needed that as well.”
Jackson said originally, the plan was to construct just a small picnic area with two tables and some umbrellas. However, after talking with Walt and Ginger Woltosz, donors of the Pearl Serenity Garden, the Russell Medical Foundation realized it could do more for the cancer center.
Walt Woltosz said when he was first talking to Jackson it was mentioned the funding for this project would be through the Bruce Pearl Family Foundation. As a cancer survivor himself, Woltosz said he and his wife would like to be the donors so the Bruce Pearl Family Foundation can continue to support cancer patients in other ways.
“The real purpose of Bruce's Foundation is to help families — not to fund research, which is needed to, but the families when they have a problem, they need help now sometimes,” Woltosz said.
Auburn University men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl started AUTLIVE eight years ago with the Bruce Pearl Family Foundation. AUTLIVE raises money through T-shirt sales and donations.
The proceeds go to 12 different hospitals, one of which is Russell Medical. Jackson said the donations through AUTLIVE can be used for medicine not covered by insurance, medical equipment like walkers and even helping pay a mortgage because the family doesn’t have the means.
Jackson said Melanie Moseley is the one who oversees the AUTLIVE foundation for the cancer center. Rather than writing a check, Moseley will take over the payment process for the cancer patient for whatever their needs may be.
Woltosz said Pearl and his wife, Brandy, have done a lot for cancer patients over the years and it only seems right for the garden to be in their name.
Woltosz said he also wanted to help Russell Medical with this project because the hospital has been there for his family as well. One of the first times Woltosz encountered Russell Medical was when he had to rush his youngest son to the hospital after he dislocated his shoulder on Lake Martin.
“The people there are just fantastic,” Woltosz said. “They're so caring. They're so warm. They're so accommodating that you just can't help but love the facility.”
He said he could only imagine patients will find the same level of care from the cancer center staff too. Woltosz said he hopes the garden can provide a place of serenity for the staff and patients of the center.
“A professional healthcare giver who deals with multiple patients’ day after day, you'll see them come and you'll see some of them who don’t make it and some who succeed and get it cleared,” Woltosz said. “But I think the staff, as much as the patients, need a little getaway, where they can just get outside the building when the weather's nice to have their lunch or have a break.”
Multiple community members have participated in developing this project such as Lake Martin Dock Company, which installed the pergola, signage from Sign Source and the rock work completed by ProScapes Outdoors LLC.
Additionally, Rick Kaldrovics and Bruce Pearl have been working together on the landscaping portion. The Pearl Serenity Garden dedication is predicted to be held the second week of April.