New Site residents driving on Church Road will be happy as a paving project is completed.
“That road was in terrible shape,” Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “It should be finished (today). It looks really good. We are proud of it.”
Blasingame said the town gave $20,000 to the Tallapoosa County Commission and commissioner John McKelvey added some funds to help completely repave the road.
Blasingame and the council hope the $15,000 in funds leftover from the water project just finishing up can be applied to the Big Woods Road project.
“We have asked if we can,” Blasingame said. “The grant said for water system improvements and this would fit that.”
Blasingame said the Big Woods water project is moving along well.
“We have all but one easement back,” Blasingame said. “Commissioner McKelvey will help us with the clearing of easements.”
Blasingame said work on installing pipe and meters could not start until Nov. 1 because of grants stating no reimbursable work could start until then.
The council received a draft of the fiscal year 2020 budget at Monday’s council meeting.
“We have included a 3% cost of living increase in the budget,” Blasingame said. “It’s not a done deal though. We have also included a little money for the clinic and other incidentals.”
Blasingame said revenues were strong for the month of July.
“We collected more than $23,000 in sales tax,” Blasingame said. “That is pretty strong for us. We have some really good revenues. We are above budget all the way around.”
The council will take up changing business licenses at the next meeting.
“We are looking at everything to make sure we are up to date,” Blasingame said. “The last changes were in 2006. We are looking at separating everything out. It will be based on the type of business.”
The council also approved a road plan in accordance with the new Rebuild Alabama Act. The funds New Site will get will be placed into an individual checking account.
“They didn’t take into consideration towns like us,” Blasingame said. “(Rep.) Ed Oliver and others are getting involved because we don’t have a street or road department. We would pass it along to the county to partner with funding there.”
The council put off a decision to help the New Site Fire Department air condition parts of its building.
“We found out it was not properly insulated,” Blasingame said. “We are still looking at it but we are going to make sure it is energy efficient.”
The town is also looking at grants to help with the project also.
In other action the New Site Town Council:
• Learned the $100,000 water revenue warrant closed Aug. 14.
• Learned detailed drawings for the medical clinic and pharmacy should be completed in two weeks with the bid process starting after that.
• Decided against the body repair of the town’s 2010 Chevrolet Impala. Blasingame said the repair to the car was estimated at $1,100 and the town was likely to purchase a new vehicle in October.
• Approved the annual flu clinic hosted by Walgreens at town hall for 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 17.
• Approved a social media policy.
• Learned McKelvey is providing the funding for a sign recognizing the town’s 10U softball team.
• Was reminded town hall will be closed for Labor Day Monday, Sept. 2.
The next meeting of the New Site Town Council is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3.