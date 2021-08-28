A 13-year-old environmental crisis declared “under control” by a 2008 Outlook headline is now seeping back into the public discourse.
Earlier this week, Dr. Roderick Williams, pastor at Jehovah Jireh Ministries, spoke at an Alexander City Board of Education meeting about a 13-year-old gasoline spill site still being monitored for contamination. The location is where the driveway for the new Benjamin Russell High School campus is slated to be built.
Williams does not want to stand in the way of the new school, but he urged the board to seek clean-up grants.
“You want to build a school over there, (ADEM) ought to pay the $40 million,” he told the board, adding, “I wouldn’t put a bucket over there.”
He then passed out copies of a newspaper article about a North Carolina school district that closed two schools due to groundwater contamination in 2015.
For Williams, that spill has been a source of consternation long before the school board bought the adjacent property from Allen Oil earlier this year, severing the eight-acre contamination zone from the parcel where they only need easement for their driveway.
In January 2008, an employee of Allen Oil, which owns the Exxon gas station on the corner of U.S. Highway 280 and Highway 63, noticed a leak in the underground storage tank. All told, the tank released an estimated 56,600 gallons of gasoline into the surrounding soil over the course of 16 days. Much of that gasoline migrated into the adjacent property, between the gas station and Sugar Creek.
For the past 13 years, Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has been testing the water quality of 24 monitoring wells in the spill area, at the time owned by the Cannady family. Allen Oil has since bought the affected property next to the gas station following a four-year legal battle with the landowner.
But the five monitoring wells on Jehovah Jireh Ministries’ property on the other side of Sugar Creek were only dug this year. According to Williams, that’s the time it took to get ADEM to get the church on the underground storage tank (UST) release program, meaning the church’s property is being monitored for contamination by the state.
The Outlook was unable to reach ADEM for confirmation; however, ADEM does document being contacted by an attorney representing the church in 2008. “She (the attorney) claims that the church has never been contacted about the spill and is looking for some answers about the site and possible impact to the church property,” states the internal email, since shared publicly by the agency.
Jehovah Jireh Ministries bought the undeveloped property in 2005, with the intention of building a multi-purpose facility. Williams was ministering out of a temporary location on Tallapoosa Street, with the goal to start construction in 2008.
After the gasoline spill rendered their neighbor’s property virtually useless — the current owner, Allen Oil, is seeking an environmental covenant banning it from residential use — Jehovah Jireh Ministries was unsure how to proceed. Sugar Creek, on the north side of the property, was being mitigated for contamination, but without monitoring wells, the church had no way to gauge how badly affected the rest of their property was. Monitoring wells about 100 feet to the north, however, are still showing benzene contamination as of this year.
“This is the definition of brownfield,” Williams said. “Read this — according to (the) EPA, brownfields are ‘abandoned, idled or under-used facilities where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by actual or perceived environmental contamination.’ You see that in italics — ‘perceived.’”
Williams also complains of smelling gasoline in the area.
In an inspection report from May, two ADEM employees said they met with Williams and confirmed an odor but denied it smelling like gasoline, instead suggesting the odor came from the “ozone sparging system” installed during the clean-up process. The system, enclosed in a wooden fence covered in warning signs, releases ozone into the subsurface to break down the hydrocarbon contamination.
“It was conveyed that if that was the case then the system is doing what it was designed to do reducing subsurface concentrations,” the memo read.
PPM Consultancy, on behalf of Allen Oil, has checked the Jehovah Jireh monitoring wells once so far in March, and according to ADEM reports they’ve yet to show detectable levels of benzene contamination. However, the report recommends resuming quarterly sampling.
On the north side of Sugar Creek, meanwhile — where the Alexander City Board of Education intends to pave a driveway — PPM’s reports continue to show benzene contamination levels exceeding the recommended threshold. The report’s maps over the last 18 months show seasonal fluctuations in the extent of the contaminated groundwater, with the most widespread contamination detected in the winter months.
In the meantime, Williams seeks brownfield and EPA Superfund clean-up grants.
“Jehovah Jireh Ministries and the community needs an EPA-approved contamination assessment or clean-up program for community redevelopment, to be safe for building on the property,” he said.
Alex City Schools, however, has put construction of the new high school on hold, but “solely due to shortage of materials and the exorbitant cost at this time,” the school system said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford said ADEM advised not to use the contaminated area for residential or school purposes, but gave its consent for use as a school driveway.
“The property owner has and will continue to mitigate the contaminated area,” the school system said in a statement Wednesday. “The affected area poses no threat to students, faculty or staff.”