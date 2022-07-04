As the community celebrates the 150th anniversary of Alexander City’s founding, the milestone has aroused feelings of reflection and the meaning of legacy within one of the city's oldest churches.
Alexander City First Baptist Church was among one of the first places for community gatherings in the city, with its roots beginning during the summer of 1872 after residents in the village of Youngsville gathered for a religious revival.
On August 3, 1872 eleven men and women guided by Rev. A. K. Tribble met under a bush arbor and organized the Youngsville Baptist Church. J. T. P. Christian and B. B. Reams were elected deacons and T. S. Christian, Sr. was elected clerk.
Following the town’s name change the next year, the church became the Alexander City First Baptist Church, with Sunday services held once a month until 1879 before eventually transitioning to a weekly service. Currently, the church is a member of the Southern Baptist Convention.
More than a century later, Senior Pastor Steve King noted that revival of faith is continuing to inspire and encourage the community. King described his church's 150-year-old legacy as rooted in a scripture from the Bible, specifically Psalm 71:18, which says “Even when I'm old and gray, do not forsake me, my God, until I declare your power to the next generation, and to all those who are to come behind.”
“The history of our church is where every couple of decades, we have to renew it and refresh it for that next generation,” King said. “That's where we feel we are in the history of our church, and where we want our past generations which have been extremely faithful, and dedicated to pass the baton to the people who are going to follow in their footsteps.”
As part of the revival, the church will host an event called Heritage and Legacy, in which the entire month of October will be dedicated toward focusing on the church’s history and impact. During that month, church services will feature past and present pastors as speakers.
“We want to recognize that as a church that we have a great heritage, but also the responsibility we have to produce a legacy for those who are going to come behind,” King said. “We want to honor our heritage, but at the same time, we want to leave a legacy. So, we're having these people who've been a part of our past come back and just help revive that vision for who we are.”
The church is also renovating a sanctuary that was built in 1967.
This time of reflection is especially important for King as an Alexander City native and life-long member of the church. King grew up in the community, graduating from Benjamin Russell High School before attending seminary school.
“I grew up in a youth group here. I met my wife and got married here and I was ordained here. So, this is truly a homecoming for me,” King said.
King served at a variety of churches after completing his education, but ultimately found himself returning home to lead a church that once raised him.
“When God opened the door, the opportunity to come back and invest in the church that had invested in me when I was young. It was just an opportunity that I could not turn down and I'm privileged to have that,” he said. “In a sense, I’m a product of this community and this church, so coming back and trying to reinvest is one of the greatest privileges of my life.”
Moving forward, King’s mission is to utilize the church to make Alexander City a “great place.”
“I care very much about this community because my roots are here,” KIng said. “I just want to be a part of trying to make this community be what it has been in the past, which is a great place for people to live.”