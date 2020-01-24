Charles Howard Baker Jr. was denied parole at an Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles hearing Wednesday.
Baker pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend Wendy Gay Jones, 34, in July 2000, just two months after Jones’ body was found and Baker was arrested, according to court records and The Outlook.
The Alexander City Police Department responded to a call about 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2000 after Jones’ body was discovered by a friend who was dropping by to visit Jones at her home on McCrary Road in Alexander City.
Police officers recovered a household object they say was used to strike Jones in the head causing her death sometime between 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2000 and 4 p.m. June 11, 2000.
Police arrested Baker 71/2 hours after Jones’ body was discovered.
Law enforcement said Baker, who was 40 at the time, was the live-in boyfriend of Jones.
Baker was sentenced in 2001 to 33 years in prison for the murder and at the time of the Wednesday’s hearing he had served 191/2 years.
He is in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections in one of its Elmore County state prisons.
Baker was one of seven murderers and 17 violent offenders denied parole Wednesday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.