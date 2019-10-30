Anthony Davon Parker will have nearly two decades in prison to think about the death of Quentavious Arrion Reese, but he will also be able to speak to his parents – something Reese can never do with his own parents again.
Parker’s attorney Emory Anthony asked for leniency in sentencing. Witnesses testifying on Parker’s behalf at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing stated Parker was a good athlete and kid.
Reese’s father Michael Foster gave an emotional speech to the court before Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Steve Perryman passed sentence of 18 years in prison.
“We got the max,” Foster said. “I can’t see my son. I can’t touch my son. I can’t go to prison and hug my son. My son was also a good student and athlete. I understand the effect on (Parker), but what about us. (Parker) has sentenced us to life. My son’s life is not worth the minimum.”
Foster said Parker nor anyone from his family has contacted him about the shooting showing remorse.
“It has been two years and seven months since his death,” Foster said. “I have kept my mouth shut.”
Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr had asked Perryman to consider the fact a gun was used in Reese’s death, something forcing the sentencing of Parker to be 10 to 20 years in prison instead of two to 20 years. Foster said if he could be in opposite places with Parker’s family, he would.
“I would love for my son to get 20 years and be able to say I love him,” Foster said. “I can’t do that. Twenty years, he can still have a life. We are dead. There is no sympathy for us and it means no sympathy for him.”
Perryman also heard from Reese’s mother and grandmother who both said if Parker and Reese were friends they never saw Parker like they did of many of Reese’s other friends.
Parker, 21, of Alexander City was convicted of manslaughter earlier this month for shooting into a vehicle in 2017 traveling Robinson Road killing Reese, who was 18, of Alexander City.
Parker has been in jail since September 2018 when he was arrested for reckless endangerment, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a controlled substance in Jacksons Gap. At the time Parker was out of jail on a $260,000 bond. He had applied for youthful offender status and if granted could have been sentenced up to a maximum of three years in prison. One of the conditions of youthful offender is no new charges.
“Had Mr. Parker stayed out of trouble, I would have stuck to the guidelines,” Perryman said. “He was found with another gun.”
Parker’s 18-year sentence is just short of the 20 year maximum Perryman could have issued.