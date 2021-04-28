Pennington Park owners Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner are gearing up for a new season of events, starting with their second annual "Everything's Art in the Park" May 15.
Everything's Art is a group of Dadeville artists — and patrons of the arts— that hosts community events. The multi-vendor art fair will also feature live music, including jazz player David Jones and singer Tina Marie, who will be performing an oldies show featuring the music of Patsy Cline, Elvis and Aretha Franklin.
Art booths will set up at 10 a.m. and music will last from 3 p.m. till evening.
Everything's Art in the Park will be followed by four Sunday farmers markets scheduled for June 13, June 27, July 11 and July 25. The farmers market will be open from 11:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Kurt Pfitzner shared his appreciation for Pennington Park's "gain in notoriety and usage" at the Dadeville City Council meeting Tuesday, and encouraged attendees to take advantage of the privately owned park. Events will always be free, Pfitzner said.
"Pennington Park is a park for all reasons, a venue for all seasons; so don't hesitate to let us know if there is something that you'd like us to do," he said.