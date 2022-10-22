Parents have a voice in school funding too.
This Tuesday, Radney Elementary School held their annual parents meeting for Title I. This meeting is required for all Title I schools to explain what Title I is, the funding of it and how parents’ participation fits into the picture.
A public school is eligible to be Title I if there is a high percentage of low-income students. According to Alabama Archives, Radney is one out of eight Title I schools in Tallapoosa county.
“It's essentially, low income schools or a majority of low income students of 51 percent or greater get you eligible for Title I funding,” Assistant Principal Brandon Gilliland said. “We have to meet in order to ensure that we are all in collective agreement to how those monies are spent and that you've got a say in your child's education and the school’s educational vision.”
Gilliland explained Title I is part of the Every Student Succeeds Act, and funds for Title I schools largely come from state and local sources with some from the federal government.
“Every time you purchase something at Walmart, you are supporting your schools. Every time you renew your car tax, you are supporting schools. Your property taxes are supporting schools,” Gilliland said. “The amount that comes from the federal government, while it’s pretty large, is nothing near what you guys contribute as taxpayers here in Alex City.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Through Title I funding, Radney is able to afford resources such as iReady, after-school tutoring, English Language Learners programs, Chromebooks and the programs used on those Chromebooks.
Part of collecting data for Title I funding is getting feedback from parents through surveys and parental involvement meetings.
Title I schools granted over half million dollars are also required to allocate one percent of those funds to family and community engagement. Gilliland said one example of that would be the Back to School Cookout Radney hosted earlier this year.
“We want to figure out ways that we can assist in the learning of our children, and successful interactions between all stakeholders — that’s teachers, that's parents, that's the community at large,” Gilliland said.