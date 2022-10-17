It was kindergarten and the students were gathering around for a reading circle. For many students it was an average part of the day, but for some students it was the most nerve-wracking part of the day.
“It was so upsetting. He didn't know how to express himself,” Corley Irene Rasbury-Holt said, explaining the challenges her son endured while learning to read. “He would come home, and I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, what did you do?’ And he wouldn't tell me, of course. He just didn't know how to express himself… He would fiddle and cut up his clothes.”
By the time her son, Cutler, was seven he was diagnosed with dyslexia. Corley said she explained to him that it means he has a different way of learning; there’s nothing wrong with him and she saw “the sigh of relief from him.”
The International Dyslexia Association (IDA) defines dyslexia as “a specific learning disability that is neurobiological in origin. It is characterized by difficulties with accurate and/or fluent word recognition and by poor spelling and decoding abilities.”
According to IDA,15-20 percent of the population show signs of dyslexia.
October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, but Corley focuses on spreading awareness all months of the year. Corley, supervisor of the Senior Activities Center in Alexander City, has two kids with dyslexia — Cutler, 13, and Covyn, 14.
After going through the diagnosis process and reading programs for both of them, she founded a Facebook page called “Dyslexia Spread the Word.” From this Facebook page, Corley said she has had parents reaching out to her for guidance.
“Now, I'm not an expert, but I can just tell them, from my point of view, and what we've gone through,” Corley explained. “And he's [Cutler] the same way. He doesn't want other kids to feel like he did. And my daughter's pretty defensive when it comes to her brother. But she too… teaching her that it's okay, and teaching children that it's okay that they may not learn exactly like their peers.”
Corley noted her two kids have very different personalities, and the way dyslexia affects them is different too. Her daughter, Covyn, was not diagnosed with dyslexia until fourth grade, and she primarily needed help with phonetics.
At that age, it can be harder to catch kids up on their reading and there’s also an added layer of building their confidence, according to Corley. In her daughter’s case, they were able to find a reading program that worked for her at Radney Elementary School, and they have been working with 504 plans for the rest of her schooling.
Meanwhile, Cutler had Duanna Couey for two years at Stephen’s Elementary School. For the past three years, he has been homeschooled where he connects with a virtual instructor who teaches the Orton-Gillingham Approach.
Couey is in training to be a certified academic language therapist. She explained Alabama put in place the Alabama Literacy Act to help detect dyslexia early on as well as provide reading support for students who may be having difficulties.
Under the Alabama Literacy Act, students not meeting reading benchmarks are screened for dyslexia. From there, they are able to come before the Problem Solving Team, a team that monitors progress data and aids teachers with reading inventions. As part of the Response to Instruction model, a goal is then set for that specific student.
“The general ed teacher works in tier one. In other words, she delivers tier one instruction, which everyone receives,” Couey explained. “She then has to deliver tier two, if a student is at the Problem Solving Team, and work on the goal for that specific student.”
Tier two may be for students who need extra reading support or may have mild dyslexia tendencies. Couey said she is tier three, intervention, and what she is providing is dyslexia therapy.
Since dyslexia is language-based and individualized, Couey said teaching students with dyslexia involves trying to find how best to communicate.
“They're working primarily with the right side of their brain, which sees big picture things,” Couey said. “Details are difficult for them until you start building neural pathways for them and help their left and their right brains work together. So that's the whole goal is that it integrates and then they're able to take that information and process it in a way that they can function more readily.”
Accommodations and teaching practices for students are also individualized. For one student, pictures may be how they learn best, for others it may be answering questions verbally and for another it might be kinetic learning.
Couey said sometimes children don’t realize how far they have come or how intelligent they are. There are times in class when a student has the word, and they still hesitate to read it out loud.
“They're smart. They feel less. They feel deficient, but they are not,” Couey said. “Every day I come in here, I try very hard to let them know how important they are. And the way they think is important because they teach me every day how to do something different.”
After a few months — or years, in some cases — they are able to read and in the process they find their “superpower,” as Couey calls it.
This December, Cutler will be graduating from his reading program.
“This past year, he's like, ‘Mom, I can read,’” Corley said. “Years and years and years of trying to get to that point, and it's hard. God only gives you so much you can handle … And I'm so proud of him [Cutler] and he's like my little hero.”