While as of Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tallapoosa County, it hasn’t stopped prevention efforts by local officials.
Russell Medical is limiting visitors; Tallapoosa County has continued a term of court; Central Alabama Community College will use web-based instruction; and the City of Alexander City encourages the public to be proactive to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Russell Medical president and CEO Jim Peace said the healthcare organization has always had plans for a pandemic but is still looking at its contingency plans for a possible coronavirus outbreak.
“As a hospital, we have been working on a plan on how to handle this pandemic assuming there is a pandemic,” Peace said. “We have been looking at plans for a few weeks. This will continually evolve.”
Peace said the first step in the response to the coronavirus was enacted Thursday limiting visitors to Russell Medical patients. Currently people 12 and under and those with a fever, cough, body aches, sore throat or those who are immunocompromised should not visit Russell Medical or its affiliated clinics unless seeking healthcare.
In addition to visitor limitations, Peace said Russell Medical has temporarily suspended medical students and others seeking education from the hospital.
Russell Medical vice president of clinical services Sarah Beth Gettys said symptoms mimic that of influenza – with fever, headaches, cough, body aches and some may experience vomiting and diarrhea. Gettys said those experiencing coronavirus will be slightly different.
“There will be a sudden increase in temperature,” Gettys said. “There could be a dry cough and will be other respiratory issues.”
Peace said Russell Medical has the necessary supplies to collect samples for testing but the tests will be conducted by a third party approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Gettys said patients who might have coronavirus must be ruled out of having all strains of the flu, strep throat and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) before tests for coronavirus will be given.
“We rule those out first,” Gettys said. “The test for coronavirus takes 48 to 72 hours to get the results back. We may send some home then call with the results.”
Unlike with the flu, Gettys said Tamiflu will not work for coronavirus.
“We will have to treat the patient symptomatically,” Gettys said. “We will give Tylenol and Advil for fevers. We will treat the symptoms.”
Gettys said with symptoms treated, a person’s body would then fend off the coronavirus.
Russell Medical’s director of education, safety and accreditation Misty Anderson said Russell Medical has worked with providers to establish a protocol in an effort to keep the clinics and emergency department safe.
“We would like to screen people by phone if possible,” Anderson said. “We are trying to protect other patients and staff. We will triage in the emergency department.”
Anderson said a better solution will be for a patient to call their medical provider and inform them they think they might have coronavirus. She said staff will ask screening questions and help get them into the clinic safely as to affect other patients.
Peace said medical staff with Russell Medical communicate frequently with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to have current information and to report any incidences of many viruses including influenza.
Gettys said it is common for more people to be in the hospital in winter.
“The census goes up this time of year due to flu, pneumonia and other respiratory issues,” Gettys said. “It’s not related to COVID-19.”
Peace wants to assure the public Russell Medical can handle the situation should coronavirus arrive in Tallapoosa County and as the number of cases of coronavirus increase across the state.
“We have taken every precaution to provide for the safety of our patients and staff,” Peace said. “We have treated communicable diseases for many years, so we understand the precautions that must be taken in terms of isolating patients, limiting visitors and wearing protective clothing. We are as prepared today as we can be.”
Alexander City officials encourage limiting contact with the public for now
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins the city is prepared for any potential fallout from coronavirus striking the area.
“The City of Alexander City has been, for the last several weeks, actively reviewing and preparing to implement our procedures for operations during an outbreak,” Spraggins said in a statement. “All department heads understand their role in maintaining city operations as close to normal as possible if any employees become affected by the virus and are committed to working together in a 24/7 cross-department operation if necessary. The safety of the citizens of Alexander City is, as always, our top priority.”
In an effort to stave off possible cases of coronavirus in Alexander City, Spraggins encourages residents to limit travel and contact with city employees while the situation is dire.
“I am personally requesting our citizens take the following steps to minimize the potential impacts of local coronavirus cases: If possible, make all payments or requests for information, including City utilities, through the United States Postal Service, online, through email or use of drop-boxes,” Spraggins said. “Avoid unnecessary travel, especially in affected areas. This virus is easily spread through social contact and limiting contact inhibits its spread. Remain calm and do not participate in ‘panic buying.’ Everyone needs to have supplies available and be able to purchase necessities as required.”
Spraggins said emergency services will be available but wants citizens to make sure the situation dictates a response from first responders.
“In cases of emergency, always call 911, however, any incident that can be safely handled without police, fire or EMS personnel leaves them available to respond to true emergencies which could well increase as a result of this virus,” Spraggins said.
Spraggins believes the city and it citizens will come through this pandemic just fine.
“The City of Alexander City and its citizens have proven to be resilient time and again during and following challenging events,” Spraggins said. “You have my assurance the employees of the city will work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents and I am sure I can count on your cooperation as we work to minimize the effects of coronavirus.”
CACC to use web-based instruction, suspends athletics
Central Alabama Community College spokesperson Brett Pritchard said the Alabama Community College System issued a directive for all ACCS colleges to temporarily discontinue on campus instruction March 17 through April 3.
“Several weeks ago, Central Alabama Community College began planning for the possibility of off-campus delivery of instruction,” Pritchard said in a statement. “CACC will observe spring break during the week of March 16-20 and will resume spring semester classes March 23 via web instruction. College faculty and staff will continue to work at CACC locations and provide instructional and student service support.
Pritchard said CACC’s approach is designed to provide “social distancing” while continuing instruction and student support via alternate means. In addition to these changes, the college suspended all athletic competition and practices, as well as suspended all public events scheduled on campus including those held by agencies using college facilities. These actions will be enforced through April 3.
CACC president Dr. Susan Burrow said the school will evaluate the need to continue keeping students off campus after April later in March.
“The CACC response team will work closely with ACCS and monitor the evolving COVID-19 issue,” Burrow said. “Future determinations will be made based on the evolving pandemic event and the need to place student and public safety first.”
Court term continued
Fifth Judicial Circuit officials are continuing a jury term of court set to start Monday in Dadeville.
Tallapoosa County circuit clerk Patrick Craddock said officials have decided to tell potential jurors who received a notice to appear for jury service Monday they are not needed.
“Given the circumstances at the moment, we felt it best to continue the term,” Craddock said. “Residents who received a jury summons do not need to show up for court Monday. We do thank them for their willingness to serve.”
Craddock said the term will be rescheduled at some point in the future but will take some time to figure out because the Fifth Judicial Circuit holds two criminal and two civil terms per year in five courthouses in four counties including two courthouses in Tallapoosa County with three circuit court judges.
March 31 runoff election still set
The coronavirus scare has stopped a lot of things but so far, not the March 31 runoff election, as of Friday afternoon.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the election will go on as planned. For those who wish to vote by absentee ballot, the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is March 26. Absentee ballots must be postmarked or hand delivered by Monday, March 30. Those needing to register to vote must do so by March 16.
All Tallapoosa County registered voters can apply for an absentee ballot by contacting Circuit Clerk Patrick Craddock at 256-825-1098. Absentee applications may also be downloaded from www.AlabamaVotes.gov.