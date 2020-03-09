If music were a blood type, it’d run in the veins of Production 81’s Shane Clark and Jason Tapley.
As children Tapley and Clark were on stage cantillating tunes on the gospel circuit as family connections to music go at least a generation deep.
“Music is definitely in my veins,” Clark said. “My dad and mom met in a recording studio. I spent my teenage years on the road singing gospel.”
Clark even had a music store shut down for him to hone his musical talents.
“I was in high school,” Clark said. “I would walk to the local music store and the owner would shut it down for lessons.”
Tapley has a similar connection to musical history.
“I’ve been around it my entire life,” Tapley said. “My dad was a drummer in The Johnson Quartet.”
Tapley and Clark have ventured away from music at times in their lives but Clark said music always comes back.
“Once it’s in your blood, it’s there forever,” Clark said.
The pair have built a few recording studios around Alexander City for themselves. Tapley remembers recording behind the Alexander City First Baptist Church. Until November Tapley and Clark recorded various artists and played sessions in the basement of Tapley’s home.
“It’s a hobby that has gotten out of hand,” Clark said. “Which is a good thing. We do this after full-time work. When we do a lot of our work, everyone is trying to sleep. You can’t play drums in the basement when someone is trying to sleep.”
Clark and Tapley own and operate their own recording studio and production company Production 81 to not only record their own music but that of other musicians.
Tapley said some recording sessions go late into the night.
“Recently one session went to one in the morning,” Tapley said.
Tapley and Clark have had country, gospel, rap and rock groups use their recording services.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” Clark said.
Production 81 offers a DJ services and more.
“The latest thing is cutting commercials for a racetrack in Atmore,” Tapley said. “We also cut music for track music for between races.”
As their recording business grew, Tapley and Clark decided in the fall it was time to move out of Tapley’s basement. In November they started to work on a stand alone building in Tapley’s yard.
“It has come a long way since then.”
While the new studio is smaller than the basement, it is just what the music partners wanted.
“We wanted to make it cozy,” Tapley said. “We can control the lighting and make several different moods in here.”
A few things made it from the basement recording studio to the new building.
“We have a vocal booth,” Tapley said. “We made it. It has its own floor and ceiling and the walls are also insulated to make it sound proof. We had to take the door off the hinges of the basement to get it out.”
The sound booth was not the only thing that made the move across Tapley’s yard from the basement. The desk holding all the mixing boards and recording equipment made the move too. While the building is small, it doesn’t stop major recording from being done. Thanks to the internet and Tapley and Clark’s recording knowledge, a recording session player doesn’t have to travel to Alexander City.
“We are getting great session players without all the shiny overhead,” Clark said. “We just had a session with a player in North Carolina, another in Illinois and we were recording here.”
Tapley and Clark said they have had recording clients come from Nashville, Texas, Pell City, Hayden, Birmingham and Atlanta to record in their Alexander City studio joining musicians from Tallapoosa County to lay down tracks at Production 81.
Their work has been noticed by Tallapoosa County natives Chad and Kyle Wilson of The Wilson Brothers. Kyle is appreciative of what Tapley and Clark are doing to help musicians both large and small.
“It’s great what they are doing,” Kyle said. “They are giving the area and local artists the ability to have somewhere to record their own music.”
The Wilson Brothers have even recorded with Production 81.
“We’ve worked with them on a few songs in the studio there in Alexander City,” Chad said. “It’s not what they can do, it’s how they do it. Their work ethic is undeniable.”
Tapley and Clark’s connection to The Wilson Brothers goes even deeper.
“Chad was writing a song with Kensie Coppin,” Tapley said. “It started as a demo for Chad to pitch.”
Clark said, “Chad came in and laid down (working track).”
As the project evolved, the song became Tapley and Clark’s first music together in years.
“We did a project together in 2012,” Tapley said.
Clark added, “I think only our families listened to it.”
With all the advancements in streaming services Tapley and Clark’s single will be available to all.
“‘You Get what You Pray for’ will be available on all platforms March 16, iTunes, Spotify, Youtube and Amazon,” Tapley said.