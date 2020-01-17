The Eclectic Business Relations Committee is moving forward without Justin Pack as chairman. Pack, 20, is stepping down because he started attending Auburn University this semester and was offered a job.
“I can technically be at these meetings but I cannot dedicate time outside of this hour to do anything,” Pack said. “I’ll probably still come to the meetings and be involved. If we have an event or two I’ll still come.”
Pack announced his decision to leave at the committee meeting Jan. 7 at a meeting held at First Community Bank. No one was chosen at the meeting to replace him; the Eclectic Town Council will have to select someone to take Pack’s place. Anyone who wants to be chairperson needs to talk to the council, according to Pack.
Pack will still serve in an advisory position with the committee.
“I can’t prepare agendas,” Pack said. “I can’t talk to everyone. That job requires a lot of time.”
The group also voted to have $100 annual membership dues.
“I think $100 is a good flat fee for every business owner,” First Community Bank branch manager Summer Fuller said.
The group discussed letting non-business owning citizens also pay dues and have a voice in the committee. Pack said citizens shouldn’t have a bigger voice than business owners.
“If you’re an active citizen who’s always been involved in the town or something like that, you can still contribute to the committee because the committee’s supposed to be all inclusive,” Pack said. “Business owners have a voice just like the citizens that support the business do.”
It’s going to take a few weeks for the committee to get a bank account for the dues, which will also accept donations. The group will renew the fees Jan. 7, 2021.
“If next year we don’t have many participants because of the price, we can look at it again,” Pack said. “We’ll renew it every year.”
The group will meet again at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 to select officers. The committee doesn’t need a board but must have officers to guide meetings. Positions include vice chairman, treasurer and secretary.
“The council wants everyone to vote and the officers to kind of lead,” Pack said.
About 13 people attended the meeting.