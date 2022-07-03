Lila Forbus, owner of Lila’s Engraving in Alexander City, is retiring after nearly 33 years in business.
Lila Forbus opened her doors for the last time on Thursday, June 30, bringing a flush of memories over the life-long Alexander City resident.
Forbus received a special send-off as part of her retirement with a special dinner alongside her friends at Castelluccio Fine Italian Dining on Thursday.
Forbus’ business dreams first flourished soon after graduating from Benjamin Russell High School in 1974. For a time, she worked with her father who sold and repaired televisions as well as other elecontics.
In 1988, Forbus partnered with her father to launch her own career as an engraver, purchasing a building from Russell Foundation located at the heart of Alexander City’s downtown district.
“I bought that from Russell Foundation and was surprised that they would sell, but ask and you shall receive,” she said.
The building underwent a remodel, transforming into the business residents are so familiar with today.
However, for Forbus, what she feels made her business special were her customers.
“What Lila’s Engraving had that was better than any other trophy shop was the customers,” she said. “I have had the most wonderful customers throughout these years that did business with me. They became friends and almost like family, that's what made me want to get up and go to work every morning.”
Forbus fondly recalls the children whose faces would light up as she completed trophies for school sports leagues.
“Little league trophies are one of the more fun things because the team moms would come in and they'd have a child or two with them, and the children just loved the trophies. I mean, they thought they were just the coolest things, and of course wanted ones as tall as they were,” she said.
Nancy Stephens, a former teacher and life-long friend of Forbus, added she possesses great talent as Forbus crafted her children’s trophies.
“We graduated high school together, and have been friends a long time. She's just a real sweet and thoughtful person,” Stephens said.
Other times, Forbus’ services assisted churches with creating plaques or creating awards for civic and city organizations such as woman or man of the year.
“I'd have to keep it a secret, but it was just kind of fun to know those things. I've enjoyed working with the chamber of commerce and with the board of education,” Forbus said.
Ultimately, Alexander City is home for Forbus and there is nowhere else she would like to be.
“I like the small-town feel. I’m a small-town girl. People have been asking me a lot now that I’m retiring if I’m going to travel and I hope to travel some but there's no place like home for me,” she said.
Even retired, Forbus plans to stay active in the community, and volunteer with Russell Medical Center and Meals on Wheels in her spare time. She also plans to spend time with her husband, Robert.