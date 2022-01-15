Local manufacturing plants are off the hook, but employees of Russell Medical Center and Ivy Creek Healthcare may still be required to get vaccinated under a directive made by President Joe Biden in September 2021.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court blocked the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) emergency measure by 5-4 vote, but made an exception for employers that accept Medicare or Medicaid. The rule came just days after the OSHA regulation had gone into effect, requiring employers of 100 workers or more to make COVID-19 vaccination — or weekly testing — a condition of employment.
If upheld, the order would have affected thousands of workers in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, whose biggest employers are Russell Medical with over 600 employees, Russell Lands, the City of Alexander City, the school board and several of the automotive and manufacturing plants.
After Thursday's Biden v. Missouri rule, Russell Medical and Ivy Creek Healthcare, with hospitals in Dadeville and Wetumpka, still fall under the vaccine mandate as healthcare providers that accept Medicare or Medicaid patients.
Other local employers are in a gray area. Assisted living facilities including Bill Nichols State Veterans Home, Chapman Healthcare Center and Brown's Nursing Home may also fall under its remit if they employ more than 100 people. The City of Alexander City, which employed 332 people last year, also accepts Medicare payments for its fire and rescue ambulance service.
How the mandate, already in effect as of Monday, will be implemented or enforced remains unclear.
"We had implemented a mandatory COVID vaccination policy back in November; the policy was rolled out on the 23rd," Russell Medical spokesperson Susan Foy said.
The policy was suspended about a week later, however, after a lawsuit was filed challenging Biden's vaccine mandate. Currently, 78 percent of hospital staff are already fully vaccinated, Foy said, while some have already submitted religious or medical exemptions.
As of the Supreme Court rule, the hospital has yet to communicate a new policy to its staff but will "obey the law," Foy said. "HR and senior leadership are reviewing the details of the ruling and we will be providing updates to staff in the coming days."
The Outlook has reached out to Ivy Creek Healthcare for comment.
Gov. Kay Ivey, who had condemned the vaccine mandate from the start as "D.C. overreach," applauded the Supreme Court's rule in a statement Thursday.
"However, I completely disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to let the mandate on health care workers move forward," she said. "At a time when hospitals around the country are experiencing shortages and burnout in staff, why would they run more off with an overreaching mandate by the president?"
Ascension, which operates St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham and Providence Hospital in Mobile, announced in August it would require all employees and volunteers to be vaccinated. UAB Hospital made a similar announcement but rescinded the requirement about a month later.
In November, Baptist Health and Jackson Hospital in Montgomery notified employees they would be complying with the OSHA mandate.