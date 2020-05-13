Some of the area long-term care facilities have reported residents who have contracted COVID-19 and as a result some have died.
Statistics and recently released numbers from local officials show Tallapoosa County’s long-term care facilities account for at least 217 positive reported cases. Tallapoosa County has 330 cases as of 7 p.m. Tuesday night but two Alexander City homes are lucky to have no cases of the coronavirus at this time.
“We have been fortunate so far,” Brown Nursing and Rehabilitation administrator Cecily Lee said. “We continue to work hard and take a lot of precautionary measures.”
Lee said the facility is celebrating something special this week.
“We are celebrating nursing home week,” Lee said. “We had karaoke Monday and Kona Ice (Tuesday).”
Just across town at Adams Health & Rehab, administrator Debbie Stalnaker said she feels much the same as Lee.
“We haven’t had any residents to be positive (for COVID-19),” Stalnaker said.
Stalnaker said her staff has worked hard to prevent COVID-19 from entering Adams.
“We do all we can,” she said. “We take the temperatures of residents six times a day and twice a day for employees. It’s hard to manage all that we are doing to protect everyone.”
Based on statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) as of 7 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, Tallapoosa County had 50 of the state’s 428 COVID-19 deaths, or 11.7%. Based on statistics released by the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs and officials at Chapman Healthcare, the two facilities have a combined 31 deaths related to COVID-19 and at least 217 positive cases between residents and staff.
ADPH spokeperson Arrol Sheehan said deaths are reported by residents’ county of residence. Thus, persons, even when living in long-term care, have physical addresses that may be the address of their family, spouse who remains in the home or other responsible person of record. The person may not have lived in the county where the facility is located.