Smiles were big on Wednesday, July 27, as local children received prizes and certificates after completing a months-long summer enrichment camp.
Launched earlier this summer, Alexander City Schools partnered with five daycares to host the educational program. According to the program’s directors, Dr. Beverly Price proposed the initiative following her appointment as superintendent.
“She wanted an opportunity for our students to continue to learn during the summer, and for the students to return to school ready and prepared for the new year,” Kenyatta Simmons, the school district’s reading coordinator, said.
Among the daycares that participated included: Woody Woodpecker Learning Center, First Baptist Church Learning Center, Laurel Heights YAS Center, Springhill YAS Center and the Lake Martin Trailblazers.
Simmons explained that the curriculum aims at improving preschoolers’ math and reading skills as they transition grade-levels. To that end, students were provided Chromebooks so they could access several educational online courses.
Among the courses included i-Ready and Nearpod, which both provided interactive math and reading comprehension lessons. Students also participated in 100 Book Challenge for reading instruction as well.
Between the five daycares, 140 children participated, with Simmons noting the results as impressive. According to Simmons, the preschoolers read over 1,700 books during the summer and also completed 500 online courses.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“A lot of times, students don’t want to read or do math over the summer and this [program] is good for them and gives them extra practice as well as helps continue to close gaps,” Simmons said.
For their efforts, students were rewarded with McDonalds and Chick-fil-A gift cards thanks to the companies sponsoring the program.
One student, Cory Edwards, received one of the largest prizes for doing exceptionally well in his studies. Overall, Edwards said the camp was a fun experience.
“I enjoyed it, and I am going to enjoy the [the gift card] with my family and have some good food,” Edwards said.
Chris Adkins, the school district’s family and community engagement specialist, described the initiative as a community-wide effort with families, teachers and businesses all participating. Adkins has led the initiative in partnership with Simmons and other school faculty
“McDonalds was really big in helping us with the certificates. So was Chick-fil-A, as well as some anonymous private donors,” he said. “It was a true community effort. I mean, you had parents and businesses involved in the school system. This was really a very good blueprint for what we can do when we come together.”
The school district hopes to continue the program next summer.