#MaddieStrong proves love is better than organization.
Months went into planning the 18th Mother Walk hosted by the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation (NLOCF) Saturday in Homewood. Ovarian cancer survivor Maddie McClendon’s team #MaddieStrong was to be there but plans changed quickly last week as Maddie came home to Dadeville.
“It was just amazing to see,” NLOCR executive director Ashley Thompson said. “The #MaddieStrong team was our largest team. They had 42 registered walkers in Dadeville and 25 in Auburn with far more unregistered walkers taking part.”
Thompson said the #MaddieStrong team was given the award for having the most people on one team Saturday.
Thompson said the walk is a great way to honor and celebrate those who have been diagnosed with all forms of ovarian cancer.
“The walks help celebrate survivors,” Thompson said. “The larger the team is the more fun it can be. It’s about camaraderie. It is also the ripple effect for awareness for all forms of ovarian cancer and the symptoms it can exhibit.”
Ovarian cancer is difficult to overcome.
“There are no screening tests for it like cervical or breast cancers,” Thompson said. “Most often it is Stage III or Stage IV before it is detected and extremely difficult to overcome. Women should see their doctor if they have abnormal cramping or pain for more than two weeks. Ovarian cancer can be detected through sonar and blood tests but only after they have these symptoms.”
Between the three sites of Saturday’s Mother Walk, Thompson said there were 417 registered walkers.
“The weather was great,” Thompson said. “It was bitter sweet. Maddie’s team wasn’t here but it was great to see how everyone turned out. It’s amazing to see how Maddie inspired everyone. She has touched so many in her short journey.”
Maddie died just hours after Saturday’s walk. Participants in the Dadeville Mother Walk stopped on the lawn of Maddie’s home to honor her.
Visitation for Maddie is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dadeville First Baptist Church with her funeral at 2 p.m. Thursday.