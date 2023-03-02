Tallapoosa Publishers’ own Audra Spears earned a big honor recently by taking third place in the 2023 Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest.
The results were announced last week with Spears, TPI’s art director, earning third place in the Shoots and Roots category for her Wild Azalea at Lake Martin photo.
“The abundant diversity in Alabama’s landscape and native wildlife make it a photographer’s paradise,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “From the north Alabama mountains to the state’s Gulf Coast, the winning images in this year’s Outdoor Alabama Photo Contest highlight the natural beauty of our state.”
Also, Alex City local John Denney earned third place in the Alabama State Parks category for his Dawn Fishing at Wind Creek State Park photo.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...central Alabama.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
