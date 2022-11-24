Thanksgiving has come, and the readers of Alexander City Outlook have spoken about their least favorite Thanksgiving food.
With 31 percent of voters in agreement, pumpkin pie was voted the least favorite followed by green bean casserole with 21 percent.
Out of the 86 responses, 27 voted for pumpkin pie as their least favorite and 18 voted for green bean casserole. Stuffing had 11 votes, sweet potatoes 10 votes, cranberry sauce 10 votes, turkey seven votes, gravy two votes and dinner rolls one vote.
Pumpkin pie was notably not served at the first Thanksgiving, according to “Pumpkin: The Curious History of an American Icon” by Cindy Ott. Even the consumption of pumpkin at the feast is questionable with no recording of pumpkin in squash or pie form.
One of America’s first cookbooks titled “American Cookery” by Amelia Simmons is dated back to 1796. This cookbook has one of the first pumpkin pie-like recipes widely published in America.
Ott speculated the first recipe in the cookbook likely had similarities to cheesecake and was meant to appeal to wealthy society. The second recipe was designed for families with less wealth as it used more common and cheaper ingredients.
Ott noted most colonists could easily grow and harvest pumpkins and soon the serving of pumpkin dishes became a signifier of self-sufficiency and American ideals.
Despite its vegetable status, the pumpkin was gradually accepted in pie form and slowly made its way to the dinner tables for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Meanwhile the second least favorite thanksgiving food, may be a regional issue. According to Lucy Long, author of “Green Bean Casserole: The Logic of a Midwestern Foodways Aesthetic,” the green bean casserole was an invention of the 1950s.
With its traditional ingredients of fried onions, cream of mushroom soup and green beans, Long said it was created by the Campbell Soup Company. However, according to Long, it is also a Midwest staple with some members of northwestern Ohio feeling it’s not a true Thanksgiving meal without the dish.
While the green bean casserole may not have a long American history, the casserole in general stands the test of time. Long noted casseroles gained popularity around the 1890s and 1930s as part of American ingenuity through obstacles faced during the two depressions.
It was also a dish used during World War I as food rations became a norm. Today, casseroles have a communal meaning, with them generally being served at large gatherings like church functions and potlucks.
However, for the folks of Alexander City, the poll suggests leaving the green bean variety at home and perhaps changing out some of the pie recipes for this year’s Thanksgiving feast.