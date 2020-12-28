There are miles of sewage lines under the streets of Alexander City — 150 miles according to city officials, but those miles of aging pipe are only part of Alexander City’s sewer and wastewater treatment system.
There are 3,500 manholes and 21 lift stations, with two pumps alternating to provide backup, pumping raw sewage over hills to make sure it gets to wastewater treatment facilities at Sugar Creek, Coley Creek and the industrial park in Kellyton, all to service about 5,000 accounts.
“We are looking at roughly a $200 million asset, that is sewer and sewer treatment,” Alexander City public works director Gerard Brewer said. “It is a gigantic living breathing animal that has to be treated like it is alive. It is getting older everyday.”
Not every address in Alexander City has sewer service and in some cases lack of sewage prevents development. It could be the case along the U.S. Highway 280 corridor from the River Bridge to Patriots Point.
“The condos at the River Bridge and River North Marina pump their sewage up the hill,” Alexander City sewer director John McWhorter said. “They join a gravity line near the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center. Sewage flows from there to Sugar Creek but that line is at capacity. It can’t take anymore.”
McWhorter said under the current arrangement the line would be the only one available to the stretch of U.S. Highway 280 that is not developed.
Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance executive director Chad Odom said access to utilities and services is crucial to recruiting businesses and industries. Odom said adding sewage services to the U.S. Highway 280 would prove to be fruitful.
“Anytime you have more pieces of the puzzle in place is good for bringing development to an area,” Odom said. “If you extend city services to both sides of (U.S. Highway) 280, it would attract development probably in short order. Putting city services in high traffic areas is a no-brainer.”
Odom said industries wouldn’t likely locate directly on U.S. Highway 280 but would like the access of the road and the utilities. Odom said the road frontage would likely be more appealing to commercial businesses, retail options and restaurants.
“There is no doubt adding it would be a good thing in the short, medium and long term,” Odom said.
Alexander City has been working to improve its sewer system with limited funding. With about $500,000 per year the sewer department has been able to get the system out from under a consent decree following a lawsuit filed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). Just seven years ago, the city was seeing major leaks, especially during rain events. Thanks to casting-in-place pipes (CIPP), many of those issues are gone, but there is still room for improvement. It’s happening slowly as funding is made available. McWhorter said CIPP costs about $35 per foot and sewage lines installed normally can cost upto $300 per foot depending on ground conditions, access and if a road is involved.
Wastewater treatment superintendent Lynn Miller said every rain event floods the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.
“Our peaks get up to between 6 and 8 million gallons per day,” Miller said. “We do see it get up to around 11 million gallons per day and have seen it as high as 14 million gallons per day.”
Sugar Creek is capable of treating 20 million gallons of sewage per day but currently averages less than 2 million gallons per day.
Miller said the city’s sewer system operates much like a human body. It takes in waste from homes, businesses and industries much like a human eating food. The waste or food travels the sewer lines to the wastewater treatment facilities which act like a stomach and intestines separating the liquid from the solids. Just like a human stomach with proactive bacteria to help with digestion, the city’s treatment facilities use bacteria to help break down sewage.
“You have to keep the bugs happy,” Miller said. “The bugs make it all happen.”
The surges from stormwater create issues for Miller.
“If the rainwater enters the system, it has to be treated,” Miller said. “What people need to understand if its 2 million or 11 million gallons per day, you have to treat it. That is more chemicals, that is more monitoring.”
The influx of water is like eating too much during the holidays or eating something a human’s digestive system doesn’t like.
“If you look at the treatment process, it is about like having an upset stomach,” Millier said. “If you get an upset stomach you have issues. It is kind of like your body; if you have an upset stomach, you have spent valuable nutrients your body needed. You are not getting them. When the system gets upset, we have to fix it. If it gets bad enough we have to add bacteria from another system.”
Miller said the bacteria has to come from a similar system operating with similar pH and chemistry.
“We can’t just go to any treatment system and get bugs,” Miller said.
Miller said the CIPP program is helping balance out the surges but more is needed. Using CIPP would also help repair the city’s sewer lines, some of which are still in service after nearly a century of use. They are made of Bermico, clay, concrete and cast iron. The sewer lines are 1.5 to 30 feet deep averaging about 9 feet below city streets. Some run across swamps off of County Road. There the USDA helps with beaver dams to keep water from backing up and covering exposed sewer lines.
“They are in streets and along creeks,” McWhorter said. “Some are in canyons and you wonder just how in the world they got in there to install them.”
In 2017, the sewage department lost nearly $2.7 million, according to a Jackson Thornton study. A recent cost of services study said Alexander City is losing almost 40 cents for every dollar it spends on sewage. Adding customers would help but better utilizing assets could help lower costs too.
The Stonebridge subdivision off of Highway 63 at Elkahatchee Creek is close to coming online. McWhorter said developers have installed a lift station to pump sewage to another lift station. Sewage then makes its way to Sugar Creek. When the city takes on the subdivision’s utilities and streets, it would make for 22 lift stations in the system.
In an effort to make the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility more efficient, a curtain is currently installed so only part of the lagoon is being utilized.
“By cutting the aeration in half, you run less aerators which saves,” Miller said. “Using that curtain we are saving a couple hundred thousand dollars a year in power consumption running only one side of it. It makes our treatment process better and cuts down on ammonia.”
ADEM is currently evaluating the Coley Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility for repermiting. After ADEM’s evaluation, it will let city officials know what needs to be done to make the treatment center compliant.
“What they do is look and make sure we meet are repermitting requirements as far as nitrification, ammonia and stuff like that,” Miller said. ‘We won’t know our guidelines until they finish the modeling. We are waiting on it now. If you can’t meet it, you have to do an upgrade or shut it down.”
There is another option besides making the Coley Creek operation compliant. It involves turning the Coley Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility into a pumping station.
“Everything would continue to come to Coley Creek but instead of treating it there, you would pump it up Coley Creek to 280 and from 280 to Sugar Creek,” McWhorter said. “There are so many benefits with that. We really want to do it, but it is so expensive to do it.”
The price tag is estimated to be about $11 million to pump sewage from Coley Creek to Sugar Creek and create more sewage service along U.S. Highway 280.
“There has been a lot of people who have looked at bringing industry along 280, we just don’t have the sewer to support,” McWhorter said.
There is also an option to add another lift station and lines to service energy provider Constellation near the natural gas lines on Brick Plant Road. Constellation used to truck water from its cooling operation to Sugar Creek, but was permitted several years ago to treat its own water. McWhorter said they have expressed interest in being on city sewage. Expanding sewage in enough capacity to the Brick Plant road area might also entice other energy providers to locate natural gas generators there too.
The projects would add customers from existing neighborhoods.
“One thing I have looked at is if they could pump to a point at the corner of Knight Road and (Highway) 22 and we have a pump station there, it would eliminate a lot of the problems with the pump station at Dobbs,” McWhorter said. “They wouldn’t have to pump over the hill where the water tower is. It would pick up Hillabee Park and Reeves subdivision. It would help that area develop on (Highway) 22. It would solve a lot of problems but it is a huge project.”
The two projects are currently estimated to cost about $15 million.
“Those are back of envelope estimates,” Brewer said.
Brewer said it’s an expensive project but would add customers generating more revenue and allow the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility to run more efficiently.
Brewer and McWhorter want to see more CIPP work done and Miller said the effort to improve sewer lines would improve the efficiency at Sugar Creek.
The moves could potentially allow not as large of a rate increase being forced onto city utility customers.
Brewer said routine large maintenance projects similar to roofs and HVAC system replace in homes have been put off. Brewer said what it all boils down to is the sewage system from its sewers and wastewater treatment facilities have been largely ignored for years due to lack of funding.
“We are not even in the ballpark with what has been needed on this system over the last 50 years,” Brewer said. “It is the classic ‘out of sight, out of mind.’ Until you get an EPA consent order and until you get someone banging the drum, ‘Hey things are not good here,’ you don’t realize how bad things are. That is what kind of hit us in the face. It has been that way for so long and allowed to remain like that.”
Miller said the city can fix the issues if it comes up with funding, but a long-term approach is necessary.
“You can spend $50 million, but if you don’t put in the resources to keep it up, you are not going to do nothing,” Miller said. “You are going to be right back into the same shape.”
Brewer said the city needs to take the lead before federal and state officials dictate how the city will correct the issues in the sewage system.
“There are extra expenses when EPA gets involved because of extra oversight and paperwork,” Brewer said. “We want to be able to buy steak and potatoes and not have to pay for the parsley, that parsley is expensive. Without the parsley we can buy more steak and potatoes.”