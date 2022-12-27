Tallapoosa County residents are in the midst of a superstar.
The Lake Martin Tourism Association (LMTA) has announced the recipient of the organization’sLake Martin Tourism Superstar Award and namedOskar's Cafe in Dadeville as a 2022 winner.
According to a press release announcing the award, LMTA prides itself on delivering top notch customer service to Tallapoosa County visitors, and believes in recognizing individuals that create special experiences for area visitors. Oskar's Cafe is one such place.
Bridget Thornell nominated the business andmentioned several community projects the business participated in throughout the year in her nomination.
“Oskar goes above and beyond to care for the people in the community. Several times the Ivy Creek Healthcare marketing team reached out to Oskar for donations, and on multiple occasions she fed the employees of Lake Martin Community Hospital and first responders of the community,” her nomination reads. “Oskar has great customer service and expects nothing but the best from her employees.”
Her nomination further noted that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic thatOskar's Cafestaff worked the parking lot as if it was the inside of the restaurant.
“Staff and Oskar always had a smile on their face even though they were exhausted. I can not express my appreciation enough for Oskar and all that she contributes to the community,” the nomination said in conclusion.
Oskar's Cafewas presented with a plaque of appreciation and a $100 check on December 13. Helping with the award presentation were Bridget and McCrae Thornell.
Nominations for the LMTA’s Tourism Superstars awards are accepted throughout the year.
