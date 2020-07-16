Oskar’s Café has been customer-focused for nearly 30 years and that hasn’t changed now. When an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Oskar’s owners quickly and efficiently posted to social media in full transparency to the community.
“We have had a team member test positive for COVID-19,” the Facebook post said Tuesday. “We have elected to close today and arranged for a company certified in COVID sanitizing to come clean our entire facility.”
The employee last worked Saturday, July 11 and had not experienced any symptoms. This person had been out for a few days and had exposure from another positive person off site.
“So we’re really worried about the people who had contact with that individual in the late part of last week,” co-owner Albertson said.
Oskar’s has made it clear the restaurant will not reopen until enough employees test positive to adequately function.
“We just gotta get all employees tested and get results back and then we’ll open up,” Albertson said. “And I don’t know when that’s going to be. We’re hoping we can get enough results back by Friday or Saturday to open but we won’t open until we do.”
Oskar’s shut down and has already received a full professional sanitization and cleaning so the building safe and ready to go, he said.
“We regret having to close but we understand the importance of maintaining a safe dining environment for our customers as well as a safe working space for our employees,” the Facebook post read.
Owners have been in constant contact with the Tallapoosa County Health Department and Albertson said staff members there have been very helpful.
“We’re already wearing masks but the health department has told us more requirements,” Albertson said. “We’ll be more stringent. Everybody in the restaurant will be wearing masks at all times. We were gonna do that anyway but everyone will be doing that from this point on.”
Once Oskar’s is able to reopen, Albertson said he likely will stick to curbside only for a few days just to be extra cautious before returning to dining options.
“It’s unfortunate but the community has been real supportive,” he said. “We’ll get open as soon as we make sure we’re safe all around.”