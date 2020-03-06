Chaos can ensue in the aftermath of a disaster.
First responders perform search and rescue missions and scores of volunteers want to help those affected, sometimes to the detriment of recovery efforts.
Hands On the River Region executive director Tasha Cooper led a class with emergency response officials reorganizing the Tallapoosa-Coosa Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) on Thursday. Officials learned how to organize and operate and volunteer reception centers (VRC) to help guide hundreds and even thousands of volunteers through recovery efforts after a disaster.
Cooper’s goal is to help ensure a more efficient response from volunteers following disaster from both those relief organization affiliated volunteers and especially spontaneous volunteers who want to help a neighbor in the event of disaster. Cooper helped manage the efforts of VRCs following tornadoes in Wetumpka and Beauregard last year.
“I hope I never have to set up another VRC again,” Cooper said. “We do this so we are ready if it happens again. There will be things you will never think about until it happens.”
Cooper went over the basic ideas of a VRC, which include identifying facilities before a disaster that can and are willing to handle thousands of people passing through the building, developing relationships with area first responders and volunteer organizations; and coming up with response plans and organizational charts.
Cooper said a VRC should help facilitate getting volunteers safely to and from work sites in a disaster recovery zone while staying out of the way. She suggested having a transportation plan beyond registering volunteers and giving them a safety briefing.
“You don’t want volunteers driving their vehicles into those areas,” Cooper said. “It is already hard enough to get around. In Lee County we used school buses. They would pick volunteers up at the VRC and take them to the work areas. They kept going from morning to afternoon.”
Cooper said colored arm bands help ensure volunteers have been through the VRC each day.
The Alabama Governor’s Office of Volunteer Services was represented by disaster preparedness and response coordinator Gannon Gann who said VRCs are crucial because of the enormous response following a disaster.
“There were 156,000 volunteers in the state the weekend after the April 27, 2011 tornadoes,” Gann said. “That is nearly 3,000 per county.”
Cooper also went over the 211 system. Lake Martin Area United Way’s Courtney Layfield said Hands On the River Region handles the 211 calls for Tallapoosa County and calls for information and assistance following a disaster.. Layfield said the 211 system helps people on a daily basis.
“They take calls every day, even for personal disasters,” Layfield said.
Representatives from Alabama Emergency Management Agency, Alabama Department of Public Health, Elmore County EMA, Red Cross Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources, Tallapoosa County EMA and the Alabama Department of Mental Health were also at the class in Alexander City. Tallapoosa County EMA director Jason Moran said the class was informative especially with VOAD reorganizing in the area.
“It has been a really good class,” Moran said. “There was lots of good information about things we need to work through.”
The class also allows for networking. Attendees learn the capabilities of other organizations in the area prior to a disaster making response easier.
“It’s a way for me to strengthen relationships,” Alabama EMA District D coordinator Monique Smith said. “It’s a way to plug into the county and learn the stakeholders.”
Moran said Tallapoosa-Coosa VOAD is still seeking volunteers to help plan responses to the next disaster. Those wanting to volunteer can call the EMA at 256-825-1078 Lake Martin Area United Way at 256-329-3600.