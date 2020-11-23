The lines at courthouses at the end of the year to pay property taxes are familiar to many.
Many property owners put off until the last days of the year to either save up the funds or, in their mind, keep someone else from making interest off their money. Either way, it can lead to a wait as property owners pay in person. Tallapoosa County Revenue Commissioner Eva Middlebrooks said there are options available for those wanting to stay away from crowds especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Property owners can mail a check to us or pay online to take care of ad valorem taxes,” Middlebrooks said. “There is a Dec. 31 deadline to pay without penalties. If they are mailing it to us, it needs to be postmarked by then. After Dec. 31, we can only accept certified funds.”
Online payments can be made by using debit and credit cards from Visa, Mastercard and Discover but will also incur a 2.5% convenience fee.
Middlebrooks said when her office gets busy, it can take up to two weeks to process mailed in tax payments. Property owners can monitor online when tax payments are posted.
“With our new vendor, it updates in real time,” Middlebrooks said. “The old system only updated once per day.”
Middlebrooks said the online system requires property owners to input their name, address or parcel number as it is recorded on the tax notice mailed out the first part of October.
There are mortgage companies who pay ad valorem taxes for some property owners through an escrow account. But Middlebrooks said her office has been contacted by as many banks and mortgage companies this year about it.
“Our local banks have called and told us to flag parcels they are paying through escrow,” Middlebrooks said. “We normally have others too but I think because of the COVID-19 pandemic and many working from home, they just haven’t contacted us.”
Middlebrooks said it is the property owner’s responsibility to pay and property owners can monitor their property tax account online, just like paying online through links at www.tallaco.com.
Middlebrooks said it is too early to determine how many will take advantage of mail-in or online payment options.
“The last few years I think about one-third have paid in person and the other two-thirds paid by mail and online,” Middlebrooks said. “I have noticed in general already this tax season, we have not had as many people coming into the courthouse.”
In-person property taxes can only be paid at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville. Things like automobile tag renewals can be done both at the courthouse in Dadeville and at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex in Alexander City. Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Talmadge East said most everything his office handles has options beyond visiting one of the two courthouses in Tallapoosa County.
“Everything tag related can be done online except new vehicle purchases; those require a VIN inspection,” East said. “Automobile tags, boat tags, drivers licenses are all available online through our website.”
The website is www.tallaco.com, just look for the link to the probate judge office.
Unlike property tax payments, automobile tag and drivers license renewals happen year round. The COVID-19 pandemic affected how Tallapoosa County residents responded.
“There was a vast increase in online and mail in renewals this year,” East said. “The courthouses were closed to the public for a while. We took renewals by mail and online. Many people took advantage of it.”