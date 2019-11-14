To better understand the community’s thoughts of what schools need, the Alexander City School System held a focus group meeting Tuesday at Benjamin Russell.
The school system is holding meetings with the community to develop its five-year plan.
Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford told the audience of five people anyone with an interest in the schools or who has a connection is a stakeholder. The audience was asked questions and given notecards to write responses.
After the focus group meetings are done in the next week, the school system will look at the responses and make a survey based off them. From there employees will give out surveys at sports games and carpool lines.
Lankford said the system wants 2,000 community responses.
“We need to listen to them and include our community colleges and our universities outside of here because our goal should be to make sure that our kids matriculate through our school system ready for their next steps,” Lankford said. “We don’t know what those next steps are so we want to prepare them with multiple opportunities.”
The audience was presented with four questions: What are the greatest challenges and issues our schools will face over the next five years? What are the most important skills and abilities that students need to know to be prepared for a successful future? What evidence do you use to evaluate the quality of education in our school system? What should be the financial priorities be for our school system?
For the first question, parent Giovannda Young said she was concerned about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) not being used in the schools. Young works in a hospital and said everything is technology-based there.
“We don’t use paper anymore but if you don’t have a good background with STEM then it’s challenging for the older people who (don’t understand),” Young said.
Tallapoosa County commissioner Steve Robinson said he was concerned about competing for students to attend the city schools instead of county or private schools. Parent Glenn Toler asked about the homeschooling rate.
Lankford said about 1% of students in the city are homeschooled and an issue is when they get pulled out of city schools to get homeschooled and are placed back, they can be behind the curriculum.
Everyone had a different answer for what abilities and skills students need. Young said elementary students need elementary comprehension and application beyond memorizing answers for a test. Young also asked about soft skills such as dressing for job interviews.
“I’m a big advocate for project-based learning if it’s done the correct way and that it does relate what the learning is to real-world application,” Lankford said.
Parent Vantrice Heard mentioned mental health and having students who are held back due to relationship issues and talking with guidance counselors.
“When you say guidance counselor, to me it’s a gray area in that it’s not being met and that’s a challenge because some of these children don’t matriculate to the fourth grade because something happened at home,” Heard said.
Lankford replied mental health is a nationwide issue and guidance counselors need relationships with these students. The schools have a contract with East Alabama Mental Health.
“We’re taking on something we’re not trained for and that scares me to be honest with you,” Lankford said.
Heard said students cannot write where she works at Tuskegee University.
Toler said a skill needed for students is literacy and he graduated high school illiterate. Toler wished his son read more and was off his phone.
“Like I tell my son, ‘you got all this wasted time,” Toler said. “Tomorrow is not promised but like you said they’re in this, ‘I can get it done real quick because I got this thing right here.’ And it’s going to help you so good but one of these days you’re going to have to use both hands.”
Toler also worried he doesn’t know when his children are using the computer for fun or for homework. Lankford said it is known students learn better with textbooks than a screen.
“We would love to be, I call it, hybrid so that you kind of have both,” Lankford said.
Robinson said the schools need to do a better job for career planning and workforce development. Students need critical thinking and problem solving skills and leadership training.
“I think the system needs to do more career planning because I think the kids are trying to decide too late and they don’t make a good decision based on what their skills and abilities are,” Robinson said. “We’re not bringing them to develop skills. I believe that you would see more businesses offering more internships, co-op programs for students who are focused on skills they need.”
When asked about finances, Toler spoke up about teachers needing more money.
“From everything that’s been said they have to deal with (classes) on a 24-hour basis because it’s not over when they go home,” Toler said.
Lankford added, “If you look at the profession the reason people are leaving the profession, yes it is funding but (the profession is) not as valued as it used to be.”
Young mentioned her sister, who teaches in another county and has to buy supplies for her classrooms and students.
“She said most of her students didn’t have school supplies,” Young said. “Well she ain’t making much but she was buying school supplies and I think that happens a lot because you get these wish lists all the time (from schools that say), ‘Can you get tissues?’”
Lankford said the Alabama Department of Education is helping with classroom funding.
The last question asked was what is one thing that could happen to make Alexander City Schools the best school system in state and country. The participants wrote down their answers but didn’t say them out loud.
The next community forum will be held at 5:30 p.m. today at Stephens Elementary School’s media center.