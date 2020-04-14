Nearly 2,000 pounds of food were given away Saturday by volunteers with Operation Bread Basket, a food pantry for nonprofit New Millenium and Jehovah Jireh Ministries in Alexander City. Assisted by the Montgomery Food Bank, Operation Bread Basket has been operational for about 15 years.
“We have served thousands of families over the years,” Jehovah Jireh Ministries Dr. Rod Williams said. “With the pandemic, the Montgomery Food Bank made us one of the certified emergency food management organizations.”
Before volunteers started serving food at 11 a.m., cars were already lining up in the church parking lot to pick up supplies. Organized by Virginia Bobo, Operation Bread Basket served close to 70 families this weekend, each receiving about 30 pounds of food.
“They get one bag of dry goods including cereal, crackers, tuna, soup, canned vegetables, one bag of low-calorie drinks and water and one 5-pound bag of meat,” Bobo said.
A few days prior, workers bagged up all the dry and nonperishable items and Saturday morning they finished bagging the frozen and refrigerated meat.
Volunteers Nigel Goggans, Anita Goggans and Aretha Smith were on site bagging groceries, bringing them outside and keeping tables stocked so cars could pull up and grab their share.
“We put the food on the table and step back and they come put it in their cars, unless they need assistance,” Bobo said. “We’re making sure to keep our distance with no contact.”
While the list is already full for families receiving contributions, Bobo keeps a running waiting list to assist as many people in need as possible.
“We do this monthly — maybe every three weeks — and generally feed 30 to 40 people,” Bobo said. “Now we’re up to 60 or 70 names.”
Operation Bread Basket is also registered with the 211 initiative, which connects people in need with the proper supplies or assistance by calling 2-1-1 where a database can be searched.
When tornados hit Beauregard last year, Operation Bread Basket provided 12,000 pounds of food over two weeks to those affected in Lee County, Williams said.
“It’s always been about ministry,” Williams said.
While the emergency food bank is stocked at the moment, supplies are running low across the board due to the coronavirus pandemic and the number of affected families is increasing.
“We really need donations to continue this project,” Bobo said. “We want to be able to help the school system if they are unable to continue the feeding program. Monetary donations along with food, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and Lysol wipes are always welcome.”
For more information, contact Bobo at 256-750-5987.