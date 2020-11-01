Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith has had a common phrase the last four years while serving the City of Dadeville — “onward and upward.”
But Smith wasn’t the only one to say those words Tuesday as Smith and two councilmembers said their goodbyes at their final city council meeting. Councilmember Brownie Caldwell shared several remarks all councilmembers expressed.
“I have enjoyed working with you,” Caldwell said. “I learned a lot in the last four years; it will be hard to serve without you but we will pull together to support our new mayor to move Dadeville onward and upward.”
Caldwell challenged Smith and outgoing councilmembers Roy Mathis and Bettye Adams not to go far.
“As a community, we still need you to be here to support us,” Caldwell said.
Smith said he wasn’t going far and wished the new administration well. Smith also celebrated accomplishments of the last four years.
“We have seen Dadeville grow,” Smith said. “I dare say, you have six other people than these six who love this town more than we do.
“What a pleasure it has been to serve as mayor of my community the last four years. We made some progress. I want to challenge the incoming administration to carry that progress forward and build on it. We are in the best shape financially here in the city of Dadeville that we have been in in years. We have improved our infrastructure. We have improved our equipment. We have managed to give raises to our city employees.”
Smith said another accomplishment stands out.
“This past year we were able to move our Tier 2 employees to Tier 1 employees; it helps attract and retain employees,” Smith said.
Smith said it especially helps the Dadeville Police Department to reduce turnover. With estimated costs to train and outfit an officer at $25,000, it is a worthwhile effort to improve the department.
“We have probably the best department we have had since I have been around,” Smith said. “They continue to train and get different certifications.”
City attorney Robin Reynolds has served the council since 2012.
“I’ve seen mayors and councils come and go,” Reynolds said. “You here put the city at the forefront. It has been a pleasure serving you.”
Smith, Adams and Mathis were honored at a small celebration before the meeting and Smith recognized Adams and Mathis at the meeting. Just before adjournment, city clerk Debbie Minor honored Smith with a similar certificate given Adams and Mathis.
Smith and police chief Jonathan Floyd advised the citywide trick-or-treat is from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. First Baptist Church will be having a drive-thru trunk-or-treat starting at Cass Street. The street will be made one-way for the event with traffic then turning onto West Street. One-way traffic will continue down West Street to the Dadeville Public Library as it also hosts a drive-thru trunk-or-treat. Businesses around the square will hold drive-thru trick-or-treating too. Cars are asked to pull into designated parking places and business representatives will approach cars.
“We urge everyone to stay safe and use common sense,” Floyd said. “I do encourage when traveling around the square to be careful merging into traffic.”
Smith said there has been some vandalism at Keebler Park with damage to the scarecrow display.
“The suspects have been caught,” Smith said. “They are going to be punished.”
Floyd said it was children responsible for the damage.
“Our officers have tried to fix some of the issues,” Floyd said. “The scarecrows was the extent of the vandalism.”
Keebler Park will host an event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
“There will be luminaries, hot cider and hot chocolate,” Smith said. “There will be a chance to take photos with the scarecrows.”
The council approved deeding portions of Cusseta and Tallassee streets to the State of Alabama. It was part of the agreement for grant funding for the courthouse renovation project. No parking or rights of way are being deeded. But the courthouse square project is not yet complete.
“Aesthetically there are some things to be worked out,” Smith said. “There are also some overages.”
Reynolds said he is aware of three falls around the square since the completion of new sidewalks and railing. Smith said a meeting will be held between the city, Tallapoosa County officials, engineers, Alabama Department of Transportation and the contractor to work through those and other issues associated with the project.
Smith said the project has made the square look great despite the issues.
“It has been a good project,” Smith said. “It took a little longer than we wanted. Talking to the state guys, it happens all across the state.”
In other action the Dadeville City Council also:
• Approved minutes from the last regular meeting and the meeting to canvass the election
• Approved a bid of $1,800 to cleanup a nuisance property at 198 McKelvey St. The property owner will be billed the costs of the process to declare the property a nuisance in addition to hiring a contractor. If the property doesn’t pay, a lien will be placed on the property.
• Reynolds gave councilmembers a copy of a previous animal control ordinance he drafted a few years. He advised the council to wait for the new council to consider it since it is likely a significant financial outlay.
• Appointed Marietta Pearson to the Dadeville Housing Authority board
• Learned there were no recreational center rentals to approve
• Was reminded the monthly cleanup is at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7. Those cleaning up are asked to meet at city hall.
• Was reminded Wednesday, Nov. 11 is a designated city holiday and city hall will be closed
The next meeting of the Dadeville City Council is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2. It is the organizational meeting where new Mayor Jimmy Frank Goodman will be sworn in as well as new councilmembers. The next regular meeting of the council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10.