Only three new positive cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Alabama since last night. As of 10 a.m., there were still no confirmed cases in Tallapoosa County.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 81 confirmed cases in Alabama at this time.
The updated numbers show there are 36 cases in Jefferson County, 10 each in Lee and Shelby counties, five each in Elmore and Madison counties, four in Tuscaloosa County, three in Montgomery County and one each in Baldwin, Calhoun, Chambers, Limestone, Mobile, St. Clair, Talladega and Walker counties.
