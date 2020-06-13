The Tallapoosa County Board of Education encourages all parents of students in the school system to complete a brief four-question survey to gauge interest in virtual learning versus brick and mortar.
“We’re gathering data to see how many families across the county are more interests in a traditional environment on campus or how many were interested in a virtual option,” superintendent Joe Windle said. “We broke that out in two questions and then asked how many families had access to internet. It’s important data we’re gathering as we explore our options for opening in August.”
The survey was released Thursday afternoon and by 3 p.m. it had 748 responses. The questionnaire will remain open until 5 p.m. Friday.
“I would hope we can get somewhere around 2,000 responses to give us a better picture,” Windle said. “It’s open for all schools and all grades.”
As of Friday afternoon, about 35% have responded from Dadeville, 36% from Reeltown and 34% from Horseshoe Bend. Right now about 21% of those initial respondents are interested in a virtual option but are also likely the ones who do have adequate internet access.
“The survey so far, from the first quick responders have internet access,” Windle said. “We’re running 75% on those 748 responses that do have internet but by the end of next week I don’t expect it to be that high — probably less than 50%. Those first few people have internet and monitor what the board of education is doing. It will slow down through next week.”
Regardless of outcome, Windle knows both options will be a necessity for future learning.
“We feel like we’ve got to have a virtual options and we feel like we’re going to have a traditional setting,” he said. “But they’re going to be following health guidelines in terms of spacing and cleaning. We’re prepared to do that.”
The survey can be found on the Tallapoosa County Board of Education Facebook page and takes less than a minute to complete.
Windle said preparation for a virtual option will either be provided by Tallapoosa County Schools or contracted out to a third party. Money granted from the CARES Act can be used to fund the program.
“We’re also putting WiFi on 28 buses that can spot around the county during the day or early hours in the evening that a person could link into that hotspot,” Windle said. “They just have to have transportation to get where that may be.”
Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) and Sen. Tom Whatley (R-AL) are also working on obtaining rural broadband in Tallapoosa County to expand adequate internet access.