There have not been any accidents so far after traffic flow around the Tallapoosa County Courthouse was altered Saturday.
The new one-directional traffic flow is the result of a yearlong project to renovate the courthouse square in Dadeville. As paving finished Saturday, so did the two-way traffic around the courthouse. Monday, most drivers found their way around with officials helping the occasional misdirected car. Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said the transition has gone smoothly so far and most drivers should be able to figure out how to navigate the new traffic pattern.
“I think it’s going well,” Smith said. “As long as people are observant and know the rules of traffic, it’s fine.”
Smith said he has observed traffic around the square the last few days.
“Saturday I sat there at Cusseta Street for a couple of hours and it went pretty well,” Smith said. “I have had a lot of good compliments on it.”
Smith said he observed tractor trailers operating around the new pattern Monday morning.
“They seemed to have handled it pretty well,” Smith said.
As the project comes to an end, Smith said a few railings on the new sidewalks remain to be installed.
As paving has finished, automobiles have returned to parking around the square. On Tallassee Street, cars parked in front of legal offices and a store didn’t turn over in two hours. In past Dadeville City Council meetings, business owners have approached the city council to restrict parking on the square to two hours.
Smith said the council has yet to do so but said businesses can put out cones to block off parking spots until courthouse employees have arrived.
“I have spoken to business owners about placing cones and signs about two-hour parking,” Smith said. “They are welcome to do that but (the city) doesn’t enforce it because we don’t have parking tickets.”
Smith said the parking lots of First Baptist Church and behind the law office of Mark Allen Treadwell have been rented as parking for courthouse employees. Smith said it would be a courtesy to the businesses if those who park for long periods of time would use the lots.
“The council can revisit the issue,” Smith said. “The council can decide later to put in parking restrictions.”
Smith thanked everyone for patience during the nearly yearlong project and hopes everyone will try the new traffic pattern.
“I have ridden it several times,” Smith said. “It rides well and is smooth. We have been doing the same thing for so long, we will need to think about how to get around the courthouse for a bit. It will take some getting used to.”