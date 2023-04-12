The allowance for O positive blood dropped to three bags a day.
Blood Bank Supervisor Felicia Meek with Russell Medical Center said this news shocked her to her core. O positive is the most common blood type making up 39.8% of the population, and these patients cannot receive type A, B or AB without risking fatality.
In early 2023, the winter storm Kassandra was sweeping the nation. Russell Medical’s primary blood supplier, the American Red Cross, could not host blood drives or transport blood in multiple parts of the country.
“There was one night that I remember I was trying to get some O positive units,” Meek said. “And I called the American Red Cross and I said, ‘I need these O positive units’ and they said, ‘We can’t give them to you because we don’t have any.’”
With the knowledge of no more O positive units coming their way, Meek said she started sweating.
“That was a wake-up call,” she said. “I had to call the emergency department (ED) and say, ‘Look this is what’s going on. It’s out of our control.’ I called our pathologist and said, ‘In case the ED gets really mad. I’m going to let you know I already called them. We don’t have any O positives to give.’”
Laboratory director Amanda Claybrook added, “Those are just words you never want to say. That is exactly why it’s such an important thing for people to donate whenever they can.”
Blood is not something that can be made in a lab. Blood donations are the only way hospitals can have a steady supply.
Ever since the pandemic, Claybrook said she doesn’t feel like the blood supply has quite been the same, and while the blood shortage crisis of 2022 ended, the blood supply is still recovering.
The O negative blood supply is one area that continues to be impacted from the 2022 crisis. Meek said with the winter storm passed, this has become her main concern.
Currently, Russell Medical has an allowance of one O negative bag per day. Since O negative is the universal blood type, this blood type is critical for emergency situations.
Meek said if someone comes into the emergency room from an accident, they are bleeding out fast and they can’t find their blood type, the safest thing is to give them O negative. However, with this allowance, one person can wipe out her inventory.
“It can be very scary, but we do the best we can,” Meek said. “I mean every hospital does the best it can. But when people don’t donate, we don’t have blood.”
The American Red Cross estimated 6.8 million people donate blood in the U.S., which is 2% of the nation’s population. Plus, O negative is one of the rarer blood types with the American Red Cross citing it makes up 7% of the population.
The American Red Cross is a blood supply provider across the nation, which is why blood may be transported from other parts of the country when a hospital has a need for more blood supply. Russell Medical also has a secondary contract with LifeSouth, which keeps its blood supply in the southeast region.
When people donate blood, oftentimes it is whole blood; so the blood can be broken down into red blood cells, platelets and fresh frozen plasma (FFP).
“Your one bag that you're donating, your whole blood bag, could be given to three separate people on three separate occasions,” Claybrooks said.
Meek added, “And saving three different lives.”
The red blood cells have hemoglobin, which aids in oxygenating the body. Meanwhile, platelets and FFP give the blood its clotting abilities.
Meek said if someone is bleeding out and the blood can’t clot often platelets or FFP are needed. This is especially common for the older population who take blood thinners.
Red blood cells are often used for blood transfusion, which can be used for accidents, gastrointestinal bleeds, during surgery or any trauma to the body. Sometimes a blood transfusion is also needed after childbirth, if there are complications.
Meek said some patients need blood transfusions regularly such as those with kidney failure, sickle cell disease or cancer patients.
“Some cancer patients have a blood cancer, and they just can’t produce the blood. They can’t produce the platelets, or they can’t produce the red cells, or they can’t produce any of that,” she said. “Some people at any hospital — including ours — come in once a month to get blood. They solely survive off that.”
Claybrook said the other tricky thing about the supply is blood does expire. According to the Red Cross, red blood cells can be stored in refrigeration for 42 days, platelets in room temperature can be stored for five days and frozen plasma for one year.
Claybrook said this is why continuous blood donations are important because not only is it about keeping the blood supply high but also ensuring it's a fresh supply.
Individuals can give blood every six weeks and the Red Cross hosts a blood drive with Russell Medical on a six-week rotation.
The next available blood drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at Russell Medical. Individuals can schedule their appointment through the American Red Cross blood services website.