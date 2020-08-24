Editor's Note: A mugshot of Phillips has been requested and this story will be updated with the photo as soon as possible.
One person was flown to a Birmingham area hospital following an assault in Dadeville on Sunday evening.
Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd said when officers arrived following a call to dispatch about an assault in the 300 block of South West Street, they found an injured victim.
"He was conscious and alert when officers found him," Floyd said. "He had suffered a single gunshot to the head. He was transported to Lake Martin Community Hospital and later flown to UAB for treatment of his injuries."
Officers took Harry James Phillips, 56, of Dadeville into custody and charged him with first-degree assault.
Floyd said the case is still under investigation but did provide an idea of what happened.
“It was a dispute among neighbors,” Floyd said.
Phillips is still in the Tallapoosa County Jail as of Monday afternoon awaiting bond to be set.
Floyd said more than the victim and Phillips are affected in this case.
“It’s not lost on us two families are impacted,” Floyd said. “Our prayers with the victim and the two families.”